4 movies leaving Netflix in March 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

For Netflix, as with all of the best streaming services, the downside to welcoming new Netflix movies is having to say goodbye to others. You can read everything leaving Netflix in March 2024 here, but we’ve selected four movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes we think you should squeeze into your watch parties before they go.

Admittedly, three of them are the more successful entries in the DC Universe line of superhero movie, but all with very different vibes. The other is an Oscar favorite with an absolutely gripping performance from Cate Blanchett.

This is the perfect chance for you to tick these titles off your watchlist, or if you’re looking for something different to watch as we welcome spring.

Carol (2015)

RT score: 94%

Director: Todd Haynes

Runtime: 118 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving streaming on: March 19

An utterly engrossing movie that gained six Oscar nominations, including for Cate Blanchett's astounding performance. Set in 1950s New York City, young aspiring photographer Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) meets Carol Aird (Blanchett) at a department store in Manhattan. The two women with contrasting backgrounds develop a unique bond that turns into an unexpected romantic affair. As their love grows, they must come to terms with navigating the consequences of their relationship in the repression of 1950s society.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

RT score: 90%

Director: James Gunn

Runtime: 132 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving streaming on: March 31

James Gunn’s revamp of David Ayer’s questionable Suicide Squad (2016) seemed like an ambitious revival on paper, but somehow Gunn pulled it out of the bag and gained a score of 90% of Rotten Tomatoes for this ridiculous action comedy. With returning cast members Margot Robbie as the infamous Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the group of supervillains once again strike a deal with Waller. In exchange for more relaxed prison sentences, the group embark on a journey to South America to track down the Thinker – a mad scientist who's the head of an evil plan called Project Starfish. Not only is Gunn’s follow-up movie an action-packed spectacle, its ensemble cast brings some real character tension and drama as well as big laughs.

Shazam! (2019)

RT score: 90%

Director: David F. Sandberg

Runtime: 132 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Leaving streaming on: March 31

Zachary Levi entered the DC universe back in 2019 with his role in Shazam!. As a kid, Billy Batson (Asher Angel) lived through the foster care system all while attempting to stubbornly search for his birth mother. Just after arriving at his latest foster home, he’s chosen by the wizard Shazam to be his champion – y'know, as you do. By speaking the wizard’s name, Billy transforms into adult superhero Shazam (Levi) but realizes that his enemy Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) has acquired the powers of the Seven Deadly Sins. Still a kid at heart, Batson must use his powers as Shazam to put a stop to Dr Sivana before evil gets hold of his magic. It's a really fun and heartfelt movie that's about learning to embrace a new life and responsibilities, and is about the importance of family, whether that's your birth family or not.

Wonder Woman (2017)

RT score: 93%

Director: Patty Jenkins

Runtime: 141 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Leaving streaming on: March 31

In 2017, the iconic superhero was reimagined for the 21st century – well, just about. Wonder Woman/Diana (Gal Gadot) is a warrior princess on a secluded island. When she meets pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), she learns about the World War I and its use of chemical weapons, and believes they're the work of Ares, the god of war. Cue a combination of heady superhero action and fun fish-out-of-water comedy, with the extremely charismatic pairing of Gadot and Pine carrying everything along.