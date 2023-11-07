NBC’s mystery thriller Found is a hit series on Peacock – but critics are divided

NBC's Found has been described as a "twisty and timely drama" on IMDb, and it's been NBC's most successful launch on Peacock to date, according to Deadline. The show follows PR specialist and crisis manager Gabi Mosely (played by Shanola Hampton) as she and her team search for missing people from marginalised groups.

It's the kind of missing people reports who don't get massive media attention in the way that, say, photogenic white girls from affluent families do. Mosely's interest in this is personal too, as she was one of those forgotten people. Plus, she has a secret.

It's a very interesting premise, but the reviews have been decidedly mixed. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is currently sitting at 70% from the critics and a less impressive 55% from viewers after its first five episodes.

What are the critics saying about Found?

Variety loves it, saying that it's "extremely binge-able with an incredibly strong Hampton leading the charge". The show "offers a solid take on the procedural genre," says the New York Post. Meanwhile, the AV Club says it's "a compelling character study of how differently people heal (or don't) from traumatic, life-changing events". Particular praise goes to the show's highlighting of the important work done by real-life organisations such as the Black and Missing Foundation.

Not everybody is so impressed, however, The Daily Beast's reception is lukewarm, suggesting an alternative title of "What You Should Watch While You Miss SVU". Decider also offers an underwhelmed "Found has the potential to be an above average network procedural", which seems like rather faint praise. The Hollywood Reporter says it's "generic", while RogerEbert.com says it's "a misfire on all levels" that "verges on parody".

Viewer reviews are equally divided, with some people praising it as an interesting and innovative new show while others claim that it's just too polished, that its acting is overly dramatic and stage-y or that it has too much tell and not enough show. And the big secret of the main character isn't working for a lot of viewers: "We are supposed to believe that the main character has [redacted] in [redacted]?" one viewer splutters. "Sheesh, excuse me while I change the channel."

You can find out yourself on Peacock. The first five episodes are already streaming on one of the best streaming services – the show's first episode started airing on October 3 – and the sixth episode goes live today, November 7.