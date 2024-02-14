India vs England live stream: watch Third Test cricket 2024 online, TV channels, start time

Watch India vs England Third Test live stream

After a much needed break from the breathless action, India and England head to Rajkot for the Third Test with the series poised at 1-1 and with everything to play for. We have all the details below on how to watch India vs England free streams, TV channels and cable-free options too, wherever you are. You can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to unblock India vs England live streams from anywhere.

India continue the cricket without talismanic batter Virat Kohli, who has now been ruled out of the entire five-Test series due to personal reasons. How he would have loved a knock at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, which has developed a reputation for producing a lot of runs.

England will hope to turn that to their advantage with a batting line-up that is arguably stronger than their opponents. Joe Root and captain fantastic Ben Stokes have both made Test tons here before, and Ollie Pope will still be full of confidence after his 196 two games ago.

But they'll be once again relying on the inexperienced spin duo of Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley, after attack leader Jack Leach was ruled out of the remainder of the games due to injury. Mark Wood is preferred as a second seamer ahead of young offie Shoaib Bashir. Read on as we explain how to live stream India vs England and watch the Third Test online from wherever you are – including details of how to watch for free.

Watch India vs England for free in India

How to watch India vs England: live stream for free in India

Every ball of the India vs England Third Test series is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE. Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy! On TV, India vs England will be shown on ViaCom18's Sports18 network in India.

Watch India vs England from outside your country

How to watch an India vs England live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN which changes your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to stream India vs England live from anywhere:

ExpressVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. It's fast, secure, has loads of servers in 100+ countries and there's genuinely helpful 24/7 support available if you ever run into issues. It also works on a wide variety of different streaming services and, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. Decide you don't want it after all? It has a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch India vs England cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can use ExpressVPN's India server to watch JioCinema.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch India vs England in the UK

How to watch England vs India: live stream the Third Test in the UK

In the UK, England's Test series in India is being shown on TNT Sports. Play starts at 4am GMT on each day. You can also watch using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £29.99 (going up to £30.99 from February 16), for access to 30 days of TNT Sports. Outside the UK? To access the TNT Sports streaming from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch India vs England in the US

How to watch an India vs England Test live stream in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Third Test in the US, with play set to begin at 11pm ET / 8pm PT across all five days. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. Usually $15 per month, you can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch India vs England in Australia

How to watch India vs England Third Test live stream in Australia

You can watch the first four days of the India vs England Third Test on Fox Sports 505, with the fifth shown on Fox Cricket 501. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox. Daily coverage of the Third Test will begin at 3pm AEDT.

Watch India vs England in New Zealand

How to watch an India vs England live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch India vs England in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport 2 from 5pm each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 a month.

India vs England series schedule

First Test (Hyderabad) – England won by 28 runs

Second Test (Visakhapatnam) – India won by 106 runs

Third Test (Rajkot) – February 15 -19

Fourth Test (Ranchi) – February 23 - 27

Fifth Test (Dharamshala) – March 7 - 11

India vs England Test squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Akash Deep, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope (vc), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.