As every month, Hulu has a list of movies and shows leaving the platform during March, so now is your chance to catch some of the best Hulu movies before they go.

Judas and the Black Messiah is on the list disappearing this month, as is The Banshees of Inisherin which is set to leave Hulu on March 12. Both have been well-received by critics and even earned Oscar nominations, so don't miss your chance with them.

The good thing is that most of Hulu’s movies and shows will leave the platform on March 31, so you some time before they vanish. But it's not all loss, of course – here's everything new on Hulu in March 2024 to replace the shows below.

Everything leaving Hulu in March 2024

Leaving on March 1

The Square

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste

Leaving on March 2

Active Measures

Leaving on March 5

Amsterdam

Crazy Rich Asians

Leaving on March 7

Among the Shadows

A Star is Born

Leaving on March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin

Leaving on March 14

All Good Things

Drinking Buddies

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nature Calls

Please Stand By

Leaving on March 15

I Think We’re Alone Now

Leaving on March 31

Batman Begins

Belle

Best Night Ever

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bronson

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Dunkirk

The Empty Man

Enough Said

The Favourite

Goon

Goodfellas

How to be Single

The Life Before Her Eyes

Inception

Jason Bourne

Judas and the Black Messiah

Man On Wire

Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut)

Nightmare Alley

The Notebook

The Oxford Murders

The Right Kind Of Wrong

Second Act

The Sorcerer And The White Snake

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Underwater

The Wolfpack

Young@Heart