As every month, Hulu has a list of movies and shows leaving the platform during March, so now is your chance to catch some of the best Hulu movies before they go.
Judas and the Black Messiah is on the list disappearing this month, as is The Banshees of Inisherin which is set to leave Hulu on March 12. Both have been well-received by critics and even earned Oscar nominations, so don't miss your chance with them.
The good thing is that most of Hulu’s movies and shows will leave the platform on March 31, so you some time before they vanish. But it's not all loss, of course – here's everything new on Hulu in March 2024 to replace the shows below.
Everything leaving Hulu in March 2024
Leaving on March 1
The Square
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste
Leaving on March 2
Active Measures
Leaving on March 5
Amsterdam
Crazy Rich Asians
Leaving on March 7
Among the Shadows
A Star is Born
Leaving on March 12
The Banshees of Inisherin
Leaving on March 14
All Good Things
Drinking Buddies
Love, Simon
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nature Calls
Please Stand By
Leaving on March 15
I Think We’re Alone Now
Leaving on March 31
Batman Begins
Belle
Best Night Ever
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bronson
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Dunkirk
The Empty Man
Enough Said
The Favourite
Goon
Goodfellas
How to be Single
The Life Before Her Eyes
Inception
Jason Bourne
Judas and the Black Messiah
Man On Wire
Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut)
Nightmare Alley
The Notebook
The Oxford Murders
The Right Kind Of Wrong
Second Act
The Sorcerer And The White Snake
Tucker & Dale vs. Evil
Underwater
The Wolfpack
Young@Heart
