Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream: how to watch 2025 PGA golf from anywhere, players, start time
The world’s best players will tee it up at TPC Scottsdale
Watch a 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream to see who triumphs in one of the PGA Tour’s most popular tournaments. Below we have all the information on how to watch the WM Phoenix Open from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
One of the liveliest events on the PGA Tour, the Waste Management Phoenix Open will see a host of the world’s best players competing for a huge $9.2 million purse. Nick Taylor is the defending champion after the Canadian emerged victorious in a hugely entertaining play-off against American Charley Hoffman this time last year.
Taylor will face a huge challenge to defend his title as there is a stacked field in action at TPC Scottsdale, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Justin Thomas and former champion Rickie Fowler.
There will also be extra eyes on the tournament after the party atmosphere in the crowd got a little out of control last year, with several players lodging complaints. Despite this, you can expect plenty of vocal support, especially around the famous par-3 16th, which features a huge grandstand that can hold more than 20,000 spectators.
Here’s how to watch 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams online and from anywhere.
Watch Waste Management Phoenix Open Quick Guide
Key dates
- Date: Thursday, February 6 - Sunday, February 9
- Start time: 9.15am ET / 2.15pm GMT
Best live streams
- ESPN+ (US)
- Sky Sports (UK)
- TSN (Canada)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any Waste Management Phoenix Open stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual golf stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in the US
You can watch the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open online with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will provide an exclusive main feed and featured group coverage each round. The main feed begins at 9.15am ET on Thursday and Friday, 11am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month; while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.
On TV, there will be coverage across the Golf Channel and CBS, with the channels splitting coverage throughout the day. You can get these through your cable package, or via an OTT provider like Sling or Fubo.
Additionally, you can stream CBS’s broadcasts with Paramount+ or the CBS Sports App. Golf Channel’s broadcasts can be streamed with the NBC Sports App.
To watch on Paramount+ you will need the Showtime plan which costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year
Watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open online from abroad:
You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in the UK
Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams are on Sky Sports in the UK.
Live coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel and it's as comprehensive as it gets, running from 2.15pm each day.
Subscribers can also watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership, which starts at £34.99 per month. But to go all out, check out our guide to today's best Sky TV packages and deals.
Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in Australia
Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Fox Sports or the excellent-value streaming service Kayo Sports.
You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Waste Management Phoenix Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo.
Kayo price plans start from a super affordable $25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.
Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in Canada
Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a Phoenix Open live stream.
It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually (plus tax)
Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Phoenix Open coverage just like you would at home.
Waste Management Phoenix Open 2025 field
An, Byeong Hun
Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bridgeman, Jacob
Burns, Sam
Campos, Rafael
Capan III, Frankie
Cauley, Bud
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Dahmen, Joel
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
Fishburn, Patrick
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Kohles, Ben
Kuchar, Matt
Lashley, Nate
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Martin, Ben
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Taylor
Mueller, Jesse
Mullinax, Trey
Norlander, Henrik
Norrman, Vincent
Novak, Andrew
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pavon, Matthieu
Perez, Victor
Phillips, Chandler
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Sigg, Greyson
Silverman, Ben
Simpson, Webb
Skinns, David
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Ventura, Kris
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Alternates
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Nørgaard, Niklas
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
McGreevy, Max
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Campbell, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Waste Management Phoenix Open 2025 schedule
All times in ET
Thursday, February 6: Second round
First tees at 9.20am
Friday, February 7: Second round
First tees at 9.20am
Saturday, February 8: Third round
First tees after 11am
Sunday, February 9: Fourth round
First tees after 10.30am
Disclaimer
