Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream: how to watch 2025 PGA golf from anywhere, players, start time

Watch a 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream to see who triumphs in one of the PGA Tour’s most popular tournaments. Below we have all the information on how to watch the WM Phoenix Open from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

One of the liveliest events on the PGA Tour, the Waste Management Phoenix Open will see a host of the world’s best players competing for a huge $9.2 million purse. Nick Taylor is the defending champion after the Canadian emerged victorious in a hugely entertaining play-off against American Charley Hoffman this time last year.

Taylor will face a huge challenge to defend his title as there is a stacked field in action at TPC Scottsdale, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion Justin Thomas and former champion Rickie Fowler.

There will also be extra eyes on the tournament after the party atmosphere in the crowd got a little out of control last year, with several players lodging complaints. Despite this, you can expect plenty of vocal support, especially around the famous par-3 16th, which features a huge grandstand that can hold more than 20,000 spectators.

Here’s how to watch 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams online and from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch any Waste Management Phoenix Open stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual golf stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in the US

You can watch the 2025 Waste Management Phoenix Open online with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will provide an exclusive main feed and featured group coverage each round. The main feed begins at 9.15am ET on Thursday and Friday, 11am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99/month; while an annual subscription is $119.99/year.

On TV, there will be coverage across the Golf Channel and CBS, with the channels splitting coverage throughout the day. You can get these through your cable package, or via an OTT provider like Sling or Fubo.

Additionally, you can stream CBS’s broadcasts with Paramount+ or the CBS Sports App. Golf Channel’s broadcasts can be streamed with the NBC Sports App.

To watch on Paramount+ you will need the Showtime plan which costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year

Watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open online from abroad:

You needn't find yourself in a pickle if you're abroad either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in the UK

Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams are on Sky Sports in the UK.

Live coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel and it's as comprehensive as it gets, running from 2.15pm each day.

Subscribers can also watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership, which starts at £34.99 per month. But to go all out, check out our guide to today's best Sky TV packages and deals.

Not in the UK this weekend? To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Fox Sports or the excellent-value streaming service Kayo Sports.

You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Waste Management Phoenix Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo.

Kayo price plans start from a super affordable $25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Not in Australia right now? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live streams in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a Phoenix Open live stream.

It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually (plus tax)

Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream Phoenix Open coverage just like you would at home.

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2025 field

An, Byeong Hun

Ballester Barrio, Jose Luis

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campos, Rafael

Capan III, Frankie

Cauley, Bud

Clanton, Luke

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Fishburn, Patrick

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Taylor

Mueller, Jesse

Mullinax, Trey

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pavon, Matthieu

Perez, Victor

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Ventura, Kris

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Alternates

Waring, Paul

Svensson, Jesper

Nørgaard, Niklas

Rozner, Antoine

Hoshino, Rikuya

McGreevy, Max

Fisk, Steven

Widing, Tim

Dickson, Taylor

Campbell, Brian

Higgs, Harry

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Mouw, William

Cummins, Quade

Gerard, Ryan

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2025 schedule

All times in ET

Thursday, February 6: Second round

First tees at 9.20am

Friday, February 7: Second round

First tees at 9.20am

Saturday, February 8: Third round

First tees after 11am

Sunday, February 9: Fourth round

First tees after 10.30am