How to watch Vice Presidential Debate 2024 for free: live stream Walz vs Vance

You don't need CBS to watch the Tim Walz vs JD Vance US vice presidential debate on Tuesday, October 1. Below is how to watch with and without cable, as well as free live stream information from all over the world.

Tim Walz and JD Vance go head-to-head as they try and help get their candidate into the White House. Neither of these two were particularly well known on the national stage before they were thrust into a presidential contest. Now they find themselves at the centre of the US presidential campaign and tonight is a major opportunity to show why they should be next in line for the big chair.

Tim Walz is the Governor of Minnesota and has been using his midwestern charm on the campaign trail to try and bring in undecided voters. JD Vance has long moved away from criticising Donald Trump and will now try and show he can be a useful deputy.

With 34 days to go before the election, here's how to watch VP debate live streams from anywhere as Vance vs Walz takes over the airwaves.

Can I watch the Walz vs Vance vice presidential debate for free? Yes! In the US you can watch the Walz vs Vance vice presidential debate for free on the PBS. PBS is one of the many networks simulcasting the CBS debate in the States. You can also use an antenna to pick it up free on local news networks. Viewers in Canada, UK and Australia can also watch the 2024 VP debate for free on CBC, Channel 4 and SBS, respectively. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the debate from abroad on your usual streaming service.

How to watch CBS's US Vice Presidential Debate in the US

The only scheduled US Vice Presidential Debate of 2024 is being hosted by CBS, but will be shown live by multiple networks, including MSNBC, Fox News, CNN and PBS but check your local listings. The debate will also be available on Paramount+, CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com and YouTube. That means if you have access to an antenna, cable or an internet connection, you'll be able to watch rolling news from the likes of CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and many, many more. If you're a cord cutter who wants to get an OTT streaming service to watch the debate play out, then Sling TV is a good option. Its Blue packages include Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News (all in selected markets), CNN and Bloomberg TV. Subscriptions cost from $40 a month but new users get 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime. Another option for US viewers is Fubo. It offers a 7-day free trial and has dozens of sports channel and news channels, including NBC and USA Network. Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream these news channels and cable replacement services when overseas.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch the CBS US Vice Presidential Debate but you're away from home and access to the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch CBS US Vice Presidential Debate from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch CBS's US Vice Presidential Debate in Canada

For interested parties in Canada, the CBS Walz vs Vance debate will be broadcast live on CBC News Network, which can also be streamed at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app. The debate starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Tuesday evening.

How to watch CBS's US Presidential Debate in the UK

In the UK, the Walz-Vance US vice presidential debate is being televised on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer. That means you can watch it for free, so long as you have a valid TV licence. If you're a Brit but out of the country and still want to watch, you can tune into your usual service with a VPN.

How to watch ABC's US Presidential Debate in Australia

In Australia, the US vice presidential debate will be on SBS Australia, meaning the viewers can watch a free live stream of the US Vice Presidential Debate 2024 on SBS On-Demand. If you don't have cable, and you want to watch on Foxtel instead, Foxtel Now offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month.

CBS's US Vice Presidential Debate 2024 FAQs

Who is moderating the CBS US Vice Presidential Debate? Norah O'Donnell, CBS Evening News anchor, and Margaret Brennan, the Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent, will moderate the CBS US vice presidential debate.

What are the CBS US Vice Presidential Debate rules? There will not be an audience at the debate, meaning only moderators Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan, will ask the questions. Tim Walz will walk on first, as he is representing the incumbent party. Neither Walz nor Vance can bring any notes or props on stage and have two minutes to answer a question and two minutes to respond. As well as having a minute for rebuttal, the moderators can allow an additional minute to develop the conversation.

How long will the CBS US Vice Presidential Debate be? The CBS US Vice Presidential Debate runtime will be 90 minutes, with two commercial breaks. The speakers will not be able to interact with their campaign staff during these stoppages.