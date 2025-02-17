How to watch Two Men On A Bike online and from anywhere

How to watch Two Men On A Bike online

David Baddiel and Hugh Dennis have been friends ever since they went to university 40 years ago.

Now they've teamed up to ride across France, from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. Hugh is a committed cyclist who has ridden over the Alps. Baddiel, on the other hand, isn't quite the same level, hence the need for an e-bike.

Premiere: Monday, February 17 at 9pm GMT FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK)

If you've ever dreamt of doing a section of the Tour de France but haven't got around to it, then let Hugh Dennis and David Baddiel be your inspiration.

The comedians first became mates 40 years ago and have both gone on to become huge successes. This, though, could be their biggest challenge yet. Hugh loves to cycle, David is less keen. But together they set out on an epic journey to ride across France in this new, four part series, showing on More4.

The first episode of Two Men On A Bike airs on More4 on Monday, February 17 at 9pm GMT with one episode a week after that. It will also land on the FREE tier of the Channel 4 streaming service on February 17. The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

For those away from home looking to watch Two Men On A Bike, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Two Men On A Bike from anywhere:

There are currently no plans to show Two Men On A Bike outside of the UK. We'll update this page if that changes.

In the meantime, UK citizens travelling internationally looking to watch Two Men On A Bike on More4 via Channel 4 can use a VPN to access the streaming service as they usually would.

When is Two Men On A Bike out? Two Men On A Bike drops on More4 and the Channel 4 streaming service at 9pm UK / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEST (Tue) on Monday, February 17. It will be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 following broadcast.