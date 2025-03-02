How to watch Towards Zero online from anywhere
Murder strikes at a coastal resort
Watch Towards Zero
It's the BBC's newest Agatha Christie adaptation, with a stellar cast. Here's where to watch Towards Zero online for free – from anywhere.
Premieres: Sunday, March 2 at 9pm GMT
TV Channel: BBC One
Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license)
When a tennis star recently involved in a scandalous divorce arrives at his Aunt's estate on England's south coast, so too does his ex-wife and a host of friends and family.
Murder strikes as the tension builds and a it's down to a troubled detective, wrestling with his own despair, to solve the crime, despite everyone appearing to be under suspicion.
The incredible cast is headed up by Hollywood legend Anjelica Huston as Aunt Camilla, with three hour long episodes to come.
Read on as we explain how to watch Towards Zero from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch Towards Zero for free?
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch Towards Zero for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch Towards Zero on your usual streaming service from abroad.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch Towards Zero but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch Towards Zero from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.69 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can you watch Towards Zero in the US?
At the time of writing, Towards Zero is not available to watch in the US but it is expect to drop on BritBox later this year.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Towards Zero on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
How to watch Towards Zero online in the UK
You can watch Towards Zero for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. All three episodes are available to stream right now, and air on TV at 8pm GMT on Sundays.
Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Towards Zero for free.
Can you watch Towards Zero in Canada?
As with the US, there's no word yet as to when you can watch Towards Zero in Canada
However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Towards Zero in Australia?
As of the time of writing there are no plans to air Towards Zero in Australia.
Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Towards Zero on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
