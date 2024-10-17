How to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online

Dodgy deals, shady characters, star names – this new documentary retells a story that was tailormade for La La Land. UK viewers can stream The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood for free on the BBC. Read on for how to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, October 18 at 9pm UK TV channel: BBC Two FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

When Giancarlo Parretti bought the iconic MGM/UA studio for $1.3 billion in 1990, very little was known about this industry outsider. He had oodles of cash, stacks of charisma and plenty of big talk about restoring the glory days to a studio responsible for classics like The Wizard of Oz, Gone With the Wind, Ben-Hur and the James Bond movies.

But when things seem too good to be true, they invariably are. It soon became apparent that Parretti may not be everything he claimed, and thus ensued one of Hollywood's most remarkable real-life scandals – all retold in new feature-length documentary The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood.

Here we have all the details you need to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online no matter where in the world you are, and stream it online absolutely free.

How to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online on BBC iPlayer for FREE

Viewers can watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online from Friday, October 18, when it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence. If you want to watch on TV, it will be shown on BBC Two at 9pm BST on that Friday. iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can use your usual streaming services. Details below.

How to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online from outside your country

If you are traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch this documentary like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price from $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch your usual TV services when traveling abroad:

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend NordVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location – launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location e.g. UK for BBC iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood

Can I watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online in the US?

Right now, there is no sign that The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood will be broadcast in the US.

So if you’re a Brit abroad trying to connect to BBC iPlayer, you'll soon discover that's not possible. By downloading a VPN, however, you can watch all your usual streaming content from anywhere.

Can I watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online in Canada?

Just like south of the border, The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood has not been announced in any TV listings yet in Canada.

British viewer currently traveling abroad? Purchase a VPN to access your home streaming services like BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood online in Australia?

As above, so below... The Man Who Definitely Didn’t Steal Hollywood is not currently slated to be streamed in in Australia.

Brit abroad? Using a VPN will let you connect to the TV streaming platforms you enjoy with ease back at home.