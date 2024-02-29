How to watch Survivor 46 online: live stream new episodes every week for free

Watch Survivor S46 online

You can watch Survivor 46 on CBS and Paramount Plus in the US. The new season is also streaming for free on 9Now in Australia. If you're traveling abroad, watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Survivor 2024 sees host Jeff Probst guide 18 new contestants – including a software engineer, a parent coach and an international brand mentor – through a series of physical and mental challenges, in a game where tribal bonds are forged and broken and the last islander standing wins $1,000,000.

We’re back on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji for season 46 as the fame-hungry contestants form three tribes (Yanu, Liga and Nami).

They will not only need to perform in feats of strength, intelligence and endurance to gain advantages and avoid being eliminated, but will also require a long-term strategy if they're to become the Sole Survivor and take home the cash prize.

Survivor S46 starts with a pair of two-hour episodes, before reverting to 90-minute instalments until the finale. Here's how to watch Survivor S46 online from anywhere...

How to watch Survivor season 46 online: stream in the US

Survivor returns to CBS from Feb 28 at 8pm ET/PT, with subsequent episodes airing at the same time each week. If you have CBS on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details, and then you can enjoy all prior 45 seasons of Survivor and much more.

How to watch Survivor season 46 without cable in the US

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package but, if you've already cut the cord, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like Fubo.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed with Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month). The cheaper $5.99/month plan lets you stream Survivor episodes day after they air on CBS.

Alternatively, you could try Hulu + Live TV (including ads) for $69.99 a month. However, there’s no free trial available with this plan.

Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Survivor 46 online from outside your country

If you're out of the country when Survivor season 46 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all of the tribal drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will let you stream Survivor online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Survivor online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Survivor 46 online in Canada

Survivor S46 will air on Global TV in Canada, with episodes simulcast at the same time as the US at 8pm ET/PT every Wednesday from Feb 28. If you don't have the channel as part of a cable lineup, you can still watch Survivor S46 for FREE by downloading the Global TV app. That will let you watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the login details of a cable provider. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN, which lets you magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

Watch Survivor S46 online for FREE in Australia

The 46th season of Survivor is currently airing on Thursdays 7.30pm AEDT on 9Go and is available for streaming – for FREE – on 9Now.

For now, anybody currently abroad in Australia from the U.S. or Canada can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend ExpressVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can I watch Survivor S46 in the UK?

There's no word when season 46 of the US version of Survivor will air in the UK. You can, however, watch the recent UK version on BBC iPlayer.

Don't forget: if you're a UK citizen visiting Australia, you can watch Survivor S46 free online via 9now with a VPN.

