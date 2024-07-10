How to watch SisterS online: stream the Sarah Goldberg comedy series from anywhere

Billed as 'The Irish Fleabag', comedy drama SisterS follows newly acquainted half-sisters Sare (Sarah Goldberg) and Suze (Susan Stanley) on a voyage of self-discovery. Want to see what the buzz is all about? Here's where to watch SisterS online for free – from anywhere.

When she learns of her estranged relatives from her dying mother, Sare drops everything in pursuit of a very North American vision of a warm Irish welcome, and is given an abrupt reality check.

Half-expecting a pot of gold and tales of yore, Sare is instead confronted by total ambivalence verging on hostility. Suze isn't in the mood. She's in a dead-end relationship with a manchild and is about to be turfed out of her flat. The last thing she needs are the attentions of a clingy romantic with stars in her eyes and a misplaced yearning for a piece of the old world.

Their father, Jimmy, was a good-for-nothing boozer – everyone says so. Then again, Suze has got little to gain by staying here. Given the frosty start, it's fitting that they hit the road in an ice cream van, but will they hit it off?

How to watch SisterS free online

All six episodes of SisterS will premiere on UKTV Play on Friday, July 12. The streaming service is free to use with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside the UK? If you want to watch SisterS on UKTV Play whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed below.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch SisterS but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch SisterS from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to UKTV Play

How to watch SisterS in the US

All six episodes of SisterS are already available to watch on AMC Plus, which starts at $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. If you're happy to commit to the ad-free, $83.88 12-month subscription, that will work out at $6.99 per month. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch SisterS on UKTV Play from abroad.

How to watch SisterS in Canada

SisterS is available to stream on Crave in Canada, will all episodes already available. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as House of the Dragon season 2 and True Detective: Night Country. UK and Irish nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock UKTV Play and RTÉ Player and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch SisterS in Australia

Stan is the place to binge all episodes of SisterS right now. Plans are available from AU$10 a month, but new members can take advantage of the service’s 30-day free trial first. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch SisterS on UKTV Play from abroad.

SisterS episode guide

S1 E1 - They F*** You Up

S1 E2 - Mind That Child

S1 E3 - This Too Shall Pass

S1 E4 - Every Time the Sun Comes Up I'm in Trouble

S1 E5 - I Can Change

S1 E6 - Happy Ever After