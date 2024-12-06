How to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 — TV channels, free live streams, fixtures

Watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 live streams, as Fiji and Australia set out to make it two from two in the second leg of the Sevens World Series season at DHL Stadium. The first game kicks off at 7am GMT / 2am ET / 9am SAST on Saturday, December 7 and continues across the weekend.

Below we have all the info on how to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times – including how a VPN can help you access your home service.

Watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town quick guide Key dates Dates: Sat., Dec 7 – Sun., Dec 8 Best free streams L'Equipe (France)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Last season was a disaster for Fiji, but they returned to form at the Olympics, losing to the hosts in the final, and now appear to be firing on all cylinders again. They beat reigning Olympic and Sevens World Series champions France and last season’s League winners Argentina en route to the final, where they just had too much for surprise package Spain.

There was an element of redemption for Australia too, after the shock of leaving Paris empty-handed. Force of nature Maddison Levi is like nothing this sport has ever seen before, though New Zealand pushed the Aussies all the way in the Dubai final. Canada, however, look like a complete mess.

Here's where to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options, and how to use a VPN such as NordVPN to view your usual stream. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture schedule.

FREE Rugby Sevens Cape Town live stream broadcasters

L'Equipe holds the rights to the Sevens World Series in France.

Use a VPN to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 for free on your usual streaming service if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town live stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Rugby Sevens Cape Town live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

Can I watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town live stream in the US?

The Sevens World Series appears to have slipped through the cracks in the US and doesn't have a broadcaster stateside.

Brits, Australians, Kiwis and Canadians currently away from home in the US can use a VPN to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town from abroad via their usual streaming service listed below.

How to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town live streams in the UK

Rugby Sevens Cape Town live streams are being carried by TNT Sports in the UK.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Not in the UK right now? Don't worry, a streaming VPN can help you access your usual service and watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town as usual – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town live streams in Australia

Rugby Sevens Cape Town is available to watch on Stan Sport, which costs $15 per month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which itself starts at $12 per month after a free trial.

Traveling outside of Australia? Using a VPN can unlock your usual Stan Sport stream, so you can still watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town – our favourite VPN for streaming is NordVPN.

How to watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town live streams from the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Sevens World Series TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

TSN has the rights to the Sevens World Series in Canada.

South Africa

The Sevens World Series is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa. Action starts at 9am local time on Saturday.

Pacific Islands

Viewers in the Pacific Islands can tune into the Sevens World Series on Digicel.

Georgia

Silknet has the rights to the Sevens World Series in Georgia.

MENA

Starzplay has the rights to the Sevens World Series across countries in the MENA region.

Malaysia

Astro is the 2024 Sevens World Series TV rights holder in Malaysia.

Latin America

The Sevens World Series is being shown on Disney Plus in Latin American countries.

Can I watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town for free? Yes! Viewers in France can watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 for free, courtesy of free-to-air L'Equipe. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024? Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 runs from Saturday, December 7 to Sunday, December 8.

Rugby Sevens Cape Town schedule 2024

What is the Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 schedule? (All times ET) POOL STAGE Saturday, December 7

2am – USA vs Fiji (women)

2.22am – Ireland vs Spain (women)

2.44am – Japan vs China (women)

3.06am – Canada vs Brazil (women)

3.38am – France vs USA (men)

4am – Australia vs Kenya (men)

4.22am – Great Britain vs Uruguay (men)

4.44am – South Africa vs Ireland (men)

5.16am – Great Britain vs Fiji (women)

5.38am – France vs Spain (women)

6am – New Zealand vs China (women)

6.22am – Australia vs Brazil (women)

6.54am – New Zealand vs USA (men)

7.16am – Spain vs Kenya (men)

7.38am – Fiji vs Uruguay (men)

8am – Argentina vs Ireland (men)

8.42am – Great Britain vs USA (women)

9.04am – France vs Ireland (women)

9.26am – New Zealand vs Japan (women)

9.48am – Australia vs Canada (women)

10.35am – New Zealand vs France (men)

10.57am – Spain vs Australia (men)

11.19am – Fiji vs Great Britain (men)

11.41am – Argentina vs South Africa (men) KNOCKOUTS Sunday, December 8

2am – Women's 9th Place Semi-Final

2.22am – Women's 9th Place Semi-inal

2.44am – Women's 5th Place Semi-Final

3.06am – Women's 5th Place Semi-Final

3.38am – Men's 9th Place Semi-Final

4am – Men's 9th Place Semi-Final

4.22am – Men's 5th Place Semi-Final

4.44am – Men's 5th Place Semi-Final

5.28am – Women's 11th Place Playoff

5.50am – Women's 9th Place Playoff

6.12am – Women's Cup Semi-Final

6.34am – Women's Cup Semi-Final

6.56am – Men's Cup Semi-Final

7.18am – Men's Cup Semi-Final

7.40am – Men's 11th Place Playoff

8.02am – Men's 9th Place Playoff

8.44am – Women's 7th Place Playoff

9.06am – Women's 5th Place Playoff

9.28am – Men's 7th Place Playoff

9.50am – Men's 5th Place Playoff

10.35am – Women's 3rd Place Playoff

11.03am – Men's 3rd Place Playoff

11.35am – Women's Cup Final

12.11pm – Men's Cup Final

Can I watch Rugby Sevens Cape Town 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Sevens World Series on the official social media channels on YouTube (@WorldRugby) and Instagram (@svnsseries).