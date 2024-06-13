How to watch Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens online free from anywhere – UFO documentary 2024

New UFO documentary Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens sees the BBC presenter Sian Eleri investigate the Broad Haven UFO sighting of 1977, when 14 school pupils reported seeing the same silver craft. Here's where to watch Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens online and free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, June 14 at 9pm BST TV Channel: BBC Three Watch free: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

In 1977, 14 seemingly petrified primary schoolboys in Broad Haven, a small village in the south-west of Wales, all reported seeing the same enormous silver craft in their playground. Tasked with drawing what they saw – under exam conditions, naturally – they each produced discomfitingly similar images, and the story promptly went global.

In Paranormal season 2, Eleri tracks down the boys nearly 50 years on, as well as multiple further eyewitnesses, such as local hotelier Rosa, who reported seeing a pair of lifeforms emerge from a spaceship ahead of the school sighting, farmer Pauline, who claims to have fled from an orb of light alongside her children, and many more across south and west Wales.

While prominent scientists are able to provide explanations for some of the reported phenomena, the vast majority defy explanation, and the case files of original investigator Randall Jones Pugh and official government documents, all of which until recently were locked away, only deepen the sense of unease.

Read on as we explain how to watch Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens free online

Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens is a four-part series that premieres on BBC Three at 9pm BST on Friday, June 14. Episodes air at 9pm and 9.30pm each Friday. The show is also available to live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV licence.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to BBC iPlayer

