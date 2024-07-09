How to watch Netherlands vs England live stream: Euro 2024 for free

The Netherlands vs England live stream in the Euro 2024 semi-final is the first major tournament meeting between the countries since the Three Lions' 4-1 group stage battering of the Dutch at Euro 96. Revenge or repeat?

Despite barely making out of the group stage, Ronald Koeman's side have since beaten Romania 3-0 and performed another miracle escape in a come-from-behind defeat of Turkey in the quarter-finals that again owed much to Wout Weghorst's barnstorming center-forward brilliance off the bench.

England again put their fans through the emotional ringer in the penalty shootout defeat of Switzerland on Saturday evening, Jordan Pickford's opening save enough to secure progress with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all on target from the spot. Saka was the hero, though, superb throughout and scoring the equalizer after the Three Lions went 1-0 down with just 15 minutes remaining. Harry Kane is still struggling for form, will Gareth Southgate do the unthinkable and drop his captain?

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs England live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Netherlands vs England Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Wednesday, July 10

Wednesday, July 10 Kick-off time: 3pm ET / 8pm BST Best free stream ITVX (U.K.)

FREE Netherlands vs England live stream broadcasters

You can watch Netherlands vs England for free with English language commentary on ITV in the UK, RTE in Ireland and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

ITVX – UK

RTE – Ireland

TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Other, non-English language Netherlands vs England free streams can be found on ZDF (Germany), NOS (Netherlands), TF1 (France), RTVE (Spain), RAI (Italy), VRT (Belgium), RTP (Portugal) and Servus (Austria).

Use a VPN to access Netherlands vs England for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Netherlands vs England stream

How to watch Netherlands vs England live stream in the US

The Netherlands vs England live stream is on FOX in the USA.

Coverage of the 2024 Euros is split between FOX and FS1 in the US. There were also 6 group stage games that are exclusive to Fubo and Vix.

If you're looking to pick up FOX or FS1, and you don't have cable, then a cable-replacement service will give you instant access. The ones we like best are Sling and Fubo.

Sling Blue carries FOX and FS1 in most regions but not all, so do check. Sling Blue starts at $45 in areas where FOX is available but your first month is half-price, and you can cancel your subscription at any time, i.e. right after Euro 2024, if that's all you want.

Fubo is pricier but gives you more. The Pro Plan carries FOX and FS1 and costs $79 per month but you do get a free 7-day trial of Fubo to enjoy first. You get many more channels that you would with Sling and, again, you can cancel your subscription any time.

Official Netherlands vs England broadcasters by region

Americas

Canada

TSN (English commentary) and TVA (French commentary) have the rights to show this match in Canada, and all of Euro 2024.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to this match and all of Euro 2024 in Central and South America. The significant exception here is that Globo will air the Euros in Brazil.

Asia

India

You can watch all Euro 2024 games on Sony Six in India.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch Euro 2024 matches.

China

CCTV and iQIYI are the official Euro 2024 broadcasters in China.

Japan

You can watch the Euro 2024 final on WOWOW in Japan.

Singapore

Football fans in Singapore can watch Euro 2024 on SPOTV and MediaCorp.

Rest of Asia

BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast Euro 2024 in the MENA areas of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 matches in Australia.

Africa

SuperSport South Africa, BeIN Sport, New World TV and SportyTV Nigeria are the major Euro 2024 broadcasters across Africa.

Can I watch Netherlands vs England for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, New Zealand and most of Europe can watch all Euro 2024 matches for free. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from abroad.

What time does Netherlands vs England start? The match starts at 9pm local time (Germany) on Wednesday, 10 July 2024. Here are the Netherlands vs England kickoff times around the world:

USA – 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Mexico – 1pm CST

Brazil – 4pm BRT

Central Europe – 9pm CET

South Africa – 9pm SAST

India – 12.30am IST (Jul. 11)

Singapore – 3am SGT (Jul. 11)

Australia – 5am AEST (Jul. 11)

New Zealand – 7am NZST (Jul. 11)

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with UEFA's official Euro 2024 social media channels on X/Twitter (@EURO2024) and Instagram (@euro2024).