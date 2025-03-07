Jonas vs Price live stream: how to watch today's boxing online from anywhere, start time, full undercard

The Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price live stream will headline a spectacular all-women card with the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight world titles on the line at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Below we have all the info on how to watch Jonas vs Price from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Jonas knows she may not have long left in a history-making career that includes becoming Britain's first female boxer at the Olympics, a two-weight world champion and the first women to be crowned the British Boxing Board of Control's Boxer of the Year. The 40-year-old is to be applauded for taking on fellow rising star Price and victory would cement Miss GB's legacy as one of the finest fighters the UK has ever produced. Jonas has an excellent jab and will look to use her skills and head movement to box at range and control the distance, as she did in a career-best victory over Mikaela Mayer in January 2024.

A southpaw blessed with dynamite fists, Price is in her prime, with an England vs Wales showdown against fellow Olympian Jonas on the cards since the 30-year-old turned pro after winning gold at the Tokyo Games. Her three-round stoppage of Bexcy Mateus in December was the perfect aperitif for a massive battle of Britain and Price has been vociferous in her determination that she's "too strong, too good" for Jonas to handle. Often devastating to the body, the Welshwoman from the Valleys is the more natural welterweight and will start as favorite, despite giving up a 3in reach disadvantage.

There's a cracking all-women card, too, featuring Caroline Dubois defending her WBC lightweight, Price's partner Karriss Artingstall in action and the professional debut of Cindy Ngamba, who made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics in becoming the first member of the Refugee team to win a medal.

Make sure you tune in to find out who emerges victorious. So here’s how to watch Jonas vs Price boxing live streams online and from anywhere.

How to watch Jonas vs Price live streams in the UK

The Jonas vs Price live stream, and full undercard, is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm GMT in the UK.

To watch all the action unfold, you'll need a Sky Sports subscription, which starts at £22 per month and you’re all set! Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action will automatically be added to your current Sky experience on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Can you watch Jonas vs Price in the US?

Unfortunately, no US broadcaster has yet been announced for the Jonas vs Price live stream in the US.

The previous card that featured Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, last December, was streamed on Peacock but there's no indication of a repeat. We'll keep an eye out if a late deal is done and update this page accordingly.

Jonas vs Price tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Natasha Jonas Lauren Price Nationality British British Date of birth June 18, 1984 June 25, 1994 Height 5' 8" 5' 4" Reach 68" 65" Total fights 19 8 Record 16-2-1 (9 KOs) 8-0 (2 KOs)

When does Jonas vs Price start? The card begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT on Friday, March 7 – that's 6am AEDT on Saturday, March 8. The main event ringwalks are set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT on Friday – 9am AEDT on Saturday.

What is the full card for the Jonas vs Price live stream? Natasha Jonas vs Lauren PriceWelterweight, for the IBF, WBA and WBC women's welterweight titles Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin Lightweight, for the WBC women's lightweight title Karriss Artingstall vs Raven Chapman Featherweight Chloe Watson vs Jasmina Zapotoczna Flyweight, for the European women's flyweight title Cindy Ngamba vs Kirstie Bavington Middleweight Francessca Hennessy vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales Super bantamweight