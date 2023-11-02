How to watch Fingernails online: stream the Riz Ahmed romantic drama where you are

Watch Fingernails online

Fingernails premieres on Friday, November 3. Viewers can stream the film everywhere that Apple TV Plus is available. Currently abroad? Simply use a VPN to connect to your streaming subscription from anywhere. Read on for full details on where to watch Fingernails online.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Friday, November 3 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT / 7pm AEDT Global Stream: Apple TV Plus Use ExpressVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere

Let’s imagine a future in which scientists have created a seemingly fool-proof test that can (bear with us here) establish if a relationship is destined to end badly. Would you take it? And would you trust the algorithm over your own instincts? That’s the concept of Christos Nikou’s romantic drama, and below we explain how to watch Fingernails online and for free on Apple TV Plus with its 7-day free trial.

Watch Fingernails FREE: Sign up to the Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial

But why fingernails? The test, which is conducted by a sort of steampunk microwave invented by Love Institute's dogmatic technologist founder Duncan (Luke Wilson), requires a blood sacrifice from each of its subjects in order to work its magic, and in this reality fingernails betray the heart's secrets.

Despite having her love connection with Ryan (Jeremy Allen White), her boyfriend of three years, ratified by the test, Anna (Jessie Buckley) has her doubts about their relationship, and snaps up a job at the institute in an effort to gain a deeper understanding of romance.

She might have hoped for better than Hugh Grant marathons, negative punishment and blindfolded sniff tests.

Anna's real education begins when she strikes up an instant bond with her Love Institute colleague Amir (Riz Ahmed), one that's natural, passionate and reciprocal, everything her relationship isn't.

A cautionary tale about misplaced faith in algorithms and the deeply flawed figures behind them, keep reading as we break down how to watch Fingernails online. It's 100% FREE too, if you’re a new subscriber.

How to watch Fingernails online from anywhere

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony. You can also get Apple TV Plus on Chromecast in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

