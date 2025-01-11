Cotton Bowl live stream 2025: how to watch Ohio State vs Texas semi-final, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch Cotton Bowl live streams, as the no.8-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes seek to continue some stellar post-season form in the CFP semi-final, where they face the no.5-seeded Texas Longhorns.

Below, we have all the info on how to watch Cotton Bowl 2025 from anywhere in the world, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and live streams.

The Buckeyes got some revenge over the Ohio Ducks in the Rose Bowl quarter-final, beating the playoff top seeds when it mattered after losing a narrow regular season game back in October. The blowout 41-21 victory was as dominant as the scoreline suggests – the Buckeyes led 34-0 at half-time – with breakout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith picking up five receptions for a mind-blowing 161 yards and two touchdowns. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been no less effective, either.

The Longhorns also managed to beat a side that received a first-round playoff bye, with a double-overtime 39-31 defeat of Arizona State. The inconsistent Texans had led 24-8 going into the fourth quarter but wobbled worryingly to take the game to overtime where only a clutch 4th and 13 touchdown conversion extended the encounter into a second period where the Longhorns ran away with it. Much will rest on quarterback Quinn Ewers, once of Ohio State, on offense, while edge rusher Colin Simmons is making a real name for himself on defense.

Here's where to watch Cotton Bowl 2025 live streams online and catch the college football 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Cotton Bowl 2025 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, January 11

Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT / 12.30am GMT (Sunday) / 11.30am AEDT (Sunday) Best streams ESPN via Sling (US)

Kayo Sports free trial (Australia)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Cotton Bowl live streams in the US

The 2025 Cotton Bowl live stream is on ESPN in the US.

If you don't have the channel on cable, we'd recommend signing up to OTT streaming service Sling TV.

That's because the channels that are included on Sling are showing 35 of this season's 37 NCAA Bowl games.

The Sling Orange + Blue plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in all major markets, plus FOX in select markets.

The usual cost is $66 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month – often up to half price.

A costlier alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, ESPN, ABC, FOX, ESPN2 and more than 150 other top channels in its base-level Essential plan.

New Fubo users get a 7-day FREE trial and a discount on their first month.

How to watch Cotton Bowl live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to college football in the UK, and the Cotton Bowl will be shown on Sky Sports NFL.

Packages start from £22 per month, and subscribers can use Sky Go to tune in on a laptop or mobile device.

The Now streaming service is a more flexible option, with a Sports pass starting at £14.99.

How to watch Cotton Bowl live streams in Australia

College football fans in Australia can live stream Cotton Bowl 2025 on both ESPN and Kayo Sports.

ESPN channels are available via a Foxtel subscription, whereas the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract.

Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. Whichever you choose, new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Cotton Bowl live streams in Canada

TSN is the place to watch the Cotton Bowl in Canada, as the network is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2024/25 NCAA Bowl games.

If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$8 a month or $80 each year.

Can I watch Cotton Bowl 2025 for free? While there are no out-and-out free Cotton Bowl broadcasters, it will be possible for some people to watch Ohio State vs Texas for free. That's because Fubo in the US (which carries ESPN) and Kayo Sports in Australia each offer new users a 7-day free trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Cotton Bowl 2025 from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Cotton Bowl 2025 start? The 2025 Cotton Bowl kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Saturday, January 11. That's 12.30am GMT / 11.30am AEDT on Sunday, January 12 for fans based in the UK and Australia.

Can I watch Cotton Bowl 2025 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things college football on the official social media channel on Facebook (NCAA DI Football).