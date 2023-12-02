Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream: How to watch FA Cup second round game for FREE from anywhere

Watch a Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream

Looking for a Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream? There are pay-TV options in the US (ESPN Plus), India (Sony LIV), Paramount Plus (Australia), New Zealand (Sky Sport) and Canada (Sportsnet). In the UK, you can catch highlights on the BBC Sport website. If you are traveling abroad and are away from home right now, you can use a VPN to unblock your local free stream from anywhere. Full details on how to do that just below.

Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient: preview

The FA Cup is all about the upsets and Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient has as good a chance as any second-round game to provide one. The Spireites have decent FA Cup pedigree, having reached the semi-finals in 1997, and currently top the fifth-tier National League after a spectacular start to the season. Orient, meanwhile, is still adapting to life in third-tier League One and may prefer to focus on its league form. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

When Chesterfield took Premier League Middlesbrough to a semi-final replay 26 years ago, it represented one of the best FA Cup stories of the 90s, with current Everton boss Sean Dyche scoring a memorable penalty. Now, the Spireites are enjoying another fine showing in the world's oldest surviving cup competition, having disposed of another League One side, Portsmouth, in the previous round. Paul Cook's side is running away with the fifth tier after agonisingly missing out on promotion via a play-off penalty shootout to Notts County, with Will Grigg on fire and terrifying defences again after a few seasons in the wilderness.

Orient, meanwhile, hasn't won a league game since mid-October after establishing themselves in League One following last season's superb promotion from League Two. Richie Wellens demands his side plays attacking football and in Ruel Sotiriou, who scored one of his seven goals in all competitions in the previous round's 3-1 defeat of Carlisle, he has a forward to execute his plans. Midfielder George Moncur offers a smooth midfielder, but how much of Wellens regular squad will start remains to be seen as it seeks what would be just a second third-round appearance in a decade.

Read on as we explain Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live streams in the FA Cup second round online from wherever you are.

Watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient from abroad

How to watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more FA Cup-loving countries, but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Global Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live streams

Unfortunately, Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient has not been chosen for live coverage in the UK, which means you can't watch it live in Blighty unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as ESPN Plus.

There will, though, be highlights on the BBC Sport website.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream in the US

The 2023/224 FA Cup is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, and is the place to go to watch your Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

Can you watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream in Canada?

Unfortunately, the Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient game is not going to be shown live in Canada. Sportsnet has the rights to show the FA Cup, but this fixture isn't one of them.

If you're keen to watch another second round game, or get ready for the upcoming third-round games that feature Premier League teams, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now, which shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. Prices start at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

If you're abroad, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient in the FA Cup, plus every fixture in the competition from the third round onwards on the Paramount Plus streaming service Down Under. A subscription to Paramount Plus in Australia is available from just $9.99 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan, or $13.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a free 7-day trial for new customers as standard. Outside of Australia? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home. You can watch through a web browser or on the Paramount Plus app, which is available on most smart devices. Alongside the FA Cup, Paramount Plus has live broadcast rights for A-League Men and Women matches, plus Socceroos and Matildas games outside of the World Cup, as well as a host of other sports. It's also jam-packed with TV shows.

How to watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the FA Cup, but Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient hasn't been chosen as a TV game.

The broadcaster has the rights for the Premier League, too, so if you want to watch that and get ready for the big boys joining the FA Cup later on in the tournament

and you don't have cable, the football is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform.

A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

How to watch Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient live stream in India