Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final

Looking for a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream? This match is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers a free trial to new users. If you live in Australia but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle where you are, take a look below.

Chelsea vs Newcastle: preview

The competition is heating up as Chelsea take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Three more Premier League teams will be knocked out at this stage, so a victory provides a very real route to the final for the victor. Progressing in this competition would mean a lot to both sides, so expect a highly competitive match.

The two teams come into the match after wins in the Premier League. The Blues saw off Sheffield Utd, whilst the Magpies comprehensively beat Fulham to keep their hopes of European football for next season on track. They beat Blackburn Rovers and Man Utd respectively in the previous round.

Mauricio Pochettino has had a difficult time since arriving at Stamford Bridge. His team sit tenth in the league, having already lost on seven occasions. He might use a cup match as an opportunity to rotate some players, but he will not want to take too many risks. Continuing this cup run would do a lot to alleviate the pressure building on the former Spurs boss.

Eddie Howe will have no such opportunity available. Despite winning, his side suffered more injuries to key players last time out, with Fabian Schar and Joelinton both coming off in the first half. Even with the welcome return of Sven Botman, it leaves him down to the bare bones.

These teams have lost the previous two Carabao Cup finals. The Geordies were beaten by Man Utd back in February, while the Blues lost a dramatic penalty shoot-out to Liverpool in 2022.

These are clubs that take the League Cup seriously and will want to give it everything. Want to tune in to find out who makes it to the semi-final and one step closer to Wembley? Of course you do. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream online from wherever you are in the world.

FREE Chelsea vs Newcastle live streams

The Carabao Cup is stuck behind a paywall in most countries, though there is a way to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle for free.

That's because the game is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year.

Aussie abroad? Use the No.1 streaming VPN to unblock your usual coverage from anywhere. Details below.

Watch Chelsea vs Newcastle from abroad

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chelsea vs Newcastle in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the Carabao Cup game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Chelsea vs Newcastle from anywhere.

Global Chelsea vs Newcastle live streams

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle: live stream in the US without cable

ESPN Plus is showing Chelsea vs Newcastle, along with every Carabao Cup game this season. Kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon. The streaming service also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every Carabao Cup game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Can you watch a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

