The AC Milan vs Bologna live stream is a Coppa Italia final in which one side will end a decades-long drought in this competition. Below we have all the information on how to watch the final from anywhere, including free options.

This final represents an opportunity for Milan to salvage something from what has been a disappointing season. Though Supercoppa winners, the Rossoneri are languishing outside the European places in Serie A and made an early exit in the Champions League. They've improved recently under Sergio Conceicao, beating bitter rivals Inter in the semi-finals, followed by three league wins a row, with Santiago Gimenez bagging an injury-time winner at the weekend against their final opponents, Bologna.

The Rossoblu will want revenge for that late defeat. Vincenzo Italiano's side sit one place and two points above their illustrious opponents in the league thanks to a fine season in which Riccardo Orsolini has top scored with 15 goals. They've won only once since March, though, and need to find some of that early season form if last term's Champions League qualifiers are to end a significant trophy drought.

Milan haven't lifted the Coppa Italia trophy since 2002/03, while Bologna have gone half century without silverware when they won this tournament in 1973/74.

This is handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 70% discount.

The AC Milan vs Bologna live stream is on Paramount Plus in the USA.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial and then $20 off your first month so you don't need to pay up front. It offers dozens of sports channels, including NBC, FS1, USA Network and, of course, the CBS Sports Network.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Premier Sports will be the home of the AC Milan vs Bologna final in the UK.

Subscriptions start from £15.99 on a monthly plan, or £99 for a full year in advance. You can also subscribe to Premier Sports' channels via Sky TV, Virgin Media or Amazon Prime Video.

If you're traveling away from the UK you can use a VPN to watch Premier Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

In Canada, you can catch the AC Milan vs Bologna live stream on Fubo.

The Sports Monthly plan offers Serie A and Coppa Italia action and costs from $26.99/month. The Quarterly plan costs $83.97 or, for the best value, an Annual plan is $293.99.

Another option to watch AC Milan vs Bologna live streams is the TLN cable channel or through the specialist international TV streamer Viva, which costs $12.99/month.

Away from Canada right now? Use a VPN to watch Fubo from abroad while you're away from home.

The AC Milan vs Bologna live stream will be live on Paramount Plus in Australia, just like in the US.

Subscriptions cost AU$6.99 a month, but you can take advantage of its 7-day free trial if you haven't used it before.

Australian's stuck abroad can Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

French football fans can stream the 2025 Coppa Italia final by utilizing L'Equipe TV. They offer a €6.99 a month package for access to their Live Foot channel.

Vacating outside of France? Use our favorite NordVPN to catch all the action.