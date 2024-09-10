How to watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island online from anywhere

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is the latest hit dating show set to take the world of reality TV by storm. It's coming to the UK TV in 2025 and Australia in 2024 but there are already some international editions to enjoy while we wait. Below we have all the information on where to watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island from anywhere.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is all dating show, part survival show. Twelve unlucky-in-love singles get paired up and then marooned on a desert island to put some real pressure on those newly-formed relationships. If they can survive the elements, and each other, then surely they've got the foundations of something that can last for a while, at least?

Stranded on Honeymoon Island has already aired in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Portugal and the Czech Republic. Below we have all the details on how to watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island right now for all those versions that are live. Enjoy!

Watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island now

Stranded on Honeymoon Island aired first on Belgian TV where there are currently two seasons of Gestrand op Honeymoon Island to enjoy on VTMGo for free.

Over in Portugal, Stranded on Honeymoon Island is called Casados no Paraiso and you can live stream it free on Opto.

Honeymoon - líbánky k nepřežití is the name to look out for in the Czech Republic. It's available to stream free on Prima+.

The Dutch edition of Stranded on Honeymoon Island can be found on Videoland. It's called Gestrand op Honeymoon Island.

And in Germany, you should head to Joyn to watch Gestrandet in den Flitterwochen, aka Stranded in Honeymoon Island.

Use a VPN to watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island while you're abroad and away from your usual streaming service with your country's edition.

Can I watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK now?

Not yet, but soon. The BBC has announced that we'll be able to watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK some time in 2025. There will be twelve 60-minute episodes.

In fact, you can apply to be a contestant in the show over here. Good luck!

Can I watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island Australia now?

Again, you can't watch Stranded on Honeymoon Island Australia just yet but it's coming soon – sooner than the UK version, in fact. Stranded on Honeymoon Island Australia will air on Seven and the 7Plus streaming service. You can watch the trailer now.

The release date will be some time in the remaining months of 2024.