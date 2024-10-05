How to watch Roosters vs Sharks: live streams for 2024 NRLW Grand Final

Watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams, as Accor Stadium hosts an NRLW Grand Final that will bring the curtain down on another fascinating NRLW season. Below we have all the info on how to watch Roosters vs Sharks from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

The Roosters finished the regular season as minor premier runners-up to Brisbane and proved their mettle in beating defending NRLW champions Newcastle in their semi-final. Aiming to join the Knights and the Broncos as the only teams to have won multiple NRLW titles, the Roosters welcome Jess Sergis back into the center as their only change. Second-row Olivia Kernick won the prestigious Dally M medal as the league's best player earlier this week.

The Sharks' sole representative in the Dally M team of the year, meanwhile, was center Tiana Penitani but it's been a fine season for the team who only came into being in 2023. Finishing fourth in the table, Tony Herman's put in a superb showing last time out to beat Brisbane 14-0 in their semi-final and book a first showpiece. Experienced prop Holli Wheeler returns to the side after suspension.

Here's where to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Roosters vs Sharks Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, October 6

Sunday, October 6 Roosters vs Sharks start time: 12.55am ET / 5.55am BST / 3.55pm AEDT Best free streams 9Now (Australia)

(Australia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Roosters vs Sharks live stream broadcasters

You can watch the 2024 NRLW Grand Final for FREE on 9Now in Australia:

9Now – Australia

Use a VPN to watch Roosters vs Sharks for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharkslive streams in the US

You can watch a 2024 NRLW Grand Final stream on Fox Sports 2 in the USA. Though it seems the Roosters vs Sharks match won't be shown live, it will be replayed in full from 7pm on Sunday evening.

If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling (via the Sling Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on), Fubo or another cable replacement service to stream FS2.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in the UK

The Roosters vs Sharks live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the 2024 NRLW Grand Final is available to watch free-to-air in Australia on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

How to watch Roosters vs Sharks live streams in the rest of the world

Africa

Click to see more Roosters vs Sharks streams▼ ESPN is the NRLW broadcaster in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Roosters vs Sharks streams▼ Canada Sportsnet holds the rights to the NRLW in Canada. You can get it as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the Sportsnet+ streaming service.

Europe

Click to see more Roosters vs Sharks streams▼ Germany, Austria, Switzerland Select NRLW games are shown on Sport1 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. France beIN Sports has the rights to the NRLW in France. Netherlands The NRLW is shown on ESPN in the Netherlands.

Oceania

Click to see more Roosters vs Sharks streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the 2024 NRLW TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV (you can watch Roosters vs Sharks on Sky Sport 4) or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week. Fiji Fiji TV has the rights to the NRLW in Fiji. Papua New Guinea TVWAN shows NRLW in Papua new Guinea. Sky Pacific covers the NRLW across Fiji, the Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, American Samoa, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Pacific Islands (being Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia).

Asia

Click to see more Roosters vs Sharks streams▼ Premier Sports holds the NRLW rights in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

Can I watch Roosters vs Sharks for free? Yes! Viewers in Australia can watch the 2024 NRLW Grand Final for free. The Roosters vs Sharks is on free-to-air Channel 9 and will also be live streamed on the 9Now streaming service. Aussies away from home can use a VPN to watch 9Now free from abroad.

When does the 2024 NRLW Grand Final start? The Roosters vs Sharks game takes place at 12.55am ET / 5.55am BST / 3.55pm AEDT on Sunday, October 6.

Can I watch Roosters vs Sharks on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things NRLW on the official social media channels on YouTube (@NRLW) and Instagram (@NRLW).