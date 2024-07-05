How to watch Australia vs Wales: live stream 2024 rugby union 1st Test from anywhere
Two sides in urgent need of improvement meet in Sydney
Watch Australia vs Wales live stream
The Australia vs Wales live stream is free to watch in some countries. It's on Nine and 9Now Down Under and NZR+ in many other regions. Elsewhere, it's on Sky in the UK and New Zealand, and FloRugby in the US. Not in your home country this weekend? You can use a VPN to unblock your usual Australia vs Wales live stream from anywhere. Below we have all the information you need on watching Australia vs Wales live streams and the TV channels to tune into.
|Date: Saturday, July 6
|Time: 10.45am BST / 7.45pm AEST / 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT
|Free live streams: 9Now (AU) | NZR+ (selected regions)
|Other live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | FloRugby (US) | Sky Sport (NZ)
|Use NordVPN to watch any stream
Australia vs Wales: preview
The two nations propping up rugby union's top 10 ranked teams meet on Saturday, with Australia and Wales both looking to kickstart better fortunes.
You know that things must be pretty desperate for the Wallabies when they appoint a New Zealander as a head coach. But such was the bitter taste left by Eddie Jones' disastrous World Cup campaign last year, that a completely fresh approach under Joe Schmidt may be just what the men in green and gold need. With it comes a new captain in Liam Wright, too, and seven debutants in Saturday's matchday squad.
Warren Gatland may still be at the helm for the hapless Welsh, but they have their own humbling Six Nations campaign to recover from. It was five played, five lost earlier in 2024 and, with it, the 'honor' of taking the Wooden Spoon back to the valleys. Gatland has identified the front row and fly-half as areas he needs to strengthen. Perhaps he can take advantage of the fresh faces in the Wallabies line-up in Sydney to spring an unlikely first victory on Aussie soil for over 55 years.
To make sure you don't miss a minute of the action, follow our guide to watch an Australia vs Wales live stream on Saturday – including for FREE.
Watch free Australia vs Wales live streams
This Wallabies game with Wales is being shown for FREE on Nine. So you can watch an Australia vs Wales live stream free on the 9Now streaming service.
Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Wales on 9Now from abroad.
Streaming service NZR+ is also set to show the game absolutely FREE in limited territories. Most European countries are covered (with the UK and Ireland as notable exceptions), together with India, China and Sri Lanka. You can find a full list here.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
How to watch Australia vs Wales from outside your country
If you’re overseas when the Test rugby is on and try to watch the live action on your normal streaming service, you'll inevitably find that the coverage is blocked due to geographical rights reasons.
You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN. A virtual private network allows you to change your computer, smartphone or streaming device's IP address to a location that is showing your usual coverage.
Use a VPN to stream Australia vs Wales from anywhere:
Global Australia vs Wales live streams
How to watch Australia vs Wales live streams in the UK
You'll need Sky Sports to watch this game in the UK. It's set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 10.30am BST ahead of the 10.45am kick-off.
Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the Test match via the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked in to a longer contract? Now Sports memberships offer a more flexible option with Day (£14.99) and Month (£34.99) options.
To access Sky Go or Now from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed below.
How to live stream Wallabies vs Wales in Australia for free
As explained above, this Test is being shown absolutely free on Nine and its online 9Now platform.
Alternatively, if you have a Stan Sport subscription and prefer to watch there, you can do so.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm AEST on Saturday evening.
How to watch Australia vs Wales in the US
Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the Australia vs Wales game in the US. This one starts early on Saturday morning at 5.45am ET / 2.45am PT.
A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (effectively $12.50 per month) that you can sign up to on the website.
That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.
Can I watch an Australia vs Wales live stream in Canada?
It doesn't look like any broadcaster or streamer has picked up this Australia vs Wales game in Canada. That means anybody visiting the Great White North this weekend who wants to watch live will need to download a VPN and watch via their domestic streaming service as if back at home.
How to watch Australia vs Wales in New Zealand
Sky Sport is the place to watch Australia vs Wales in New Zealand. Subscribers can watch on TV on Sky Sport 1 or tune in online using the Sky Go service, with kick-off set for 9.45pm NZT on Saturday night.
If you don't have Sky Sport already, you can also watch the rugby union with a Sky Sport Now pass, which costs $29.99 per week, $49.99 a month or $499.99 a year.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
