Gloucester vs Sharks live stream: how to watch the European Challenge Cup Final online

Gloucester will have the chance to add further silverware to the Premiership Rugby Cup they won in March when they take on South African side Sharks in the 2024 European Challenge Cup Final on Friday. Live streams will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK, on SuperSport in South Africa and on FloRugby in the USA and Canada. Away? You can use a VPN to watch Gloucester vs Sharks live streams from anywhere.

2024 Challenge Cup Final preview

Gloucester have another opportunity to lift a trophy and end a difficult season on a high. The Cherry and Whites endured a tough time in the Gallagher Premiership as they finished second bottom of the table with just five victories from 18 games. However, they have proved to be exceptionally tough to beat in cup competitions.

Earlier this year they claimed their first trophy in nine years when they beat Leicester Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup final and in the Challenge Cup semi-final produced a superb display to dispatch Italian team Benetton 40-23 at Kingsholm. Fly-half Adam Hastings was the star that day and will look to deliver another instrumental display in the final.

Similar to Gloucester, the Sharks have struggled this year, losing 13 out of 17 games in the United Rugby Championship, but have found success in the Challenge Cup. They produced a superb late comeback against Clermont in a thriller at The Stoop, trailing 31-18 before sealing a 32-31 victory.

The Sharks boast plenty of power in lock Eben Etzebeth and prop Vincent Koch but will be without the services of star Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am who is struggling with a shoulder and rib issue.

Read on below as we explain how to watch a Gloucester vs Sharks live stream from anywhere.

Global European Challenge Cup Final 2024 live streams

How to watch Gloucester vs Sharks online in the UK

Rugby fans in the UK can watch the Challenge Cup final on TNT Sports. You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus – a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

How to watch Gloucester vs Sharks: live stream the Challenge Cup final in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the Gloucester vs Sharks game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Friday evening. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Gloucester vs Sharks

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Gloucester vs Sharks game in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET and 12pm PT on Friday. FloRugby is the home of lots of rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Gloucester vs Sharks live stream: watch rugby in Canada

Rugby fans in Canada can tune in to the European Challenge Cup final via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby The Gloucester vs Sharks game will kick-off at 3pm ET and 12pm PT on Friday morning. FloRugby is the home of all the rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.