Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup

Looking for a Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream? This match is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers a free trial to new users. If you live in Australia but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn where you are, take a look below.

The Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream sees two teams toiling in mid-table in their respective divisions looking to relieve some frustration with a good cup run.

Chelsea fell to defeat once again at the weekend with Mauricio Pochettino’s side continuing their struggles to score. If the Blues don’t take their chances in this match, Rovers could well punish them. Amidst an ongoing injury crisis, Chelsea will be boosted by the return of club captain Reece James to the starting XI.

Blackburn’s last match in this competition was an exciting affair, a 5-2 win over Cardiff City. Fans and neutrals alike will be hoping for more of the same. Rovers are undoubtedly the underdogs on the road against the billionaires from West London but they will be determined to give a good account of themselves.

Both sides have some pedigree in this competition and would love to be back in the quarter finals. Chelsea have won it five times, while Blackburn won it back in 2002.

Want to tune in? Of course you do. Here's how to watch a Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream online from wherever you are in the world.

The Carabao Cup is stuck behind a paywall in most countries, though there is a way to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn for free.

That's because the game is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year.

Aussie abroad? Use the No.1 streaming VPN to unblock your usual coverage from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Chelsea vs Blackburn in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the Carabao Cup game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn: live stream in the US without cable

ESPN Plus is showing Chelsea vs Blackburn, along with every Carabao Cup game this season. Kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. The streaming service also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream: how to watch online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn in Canada, along with every game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every Carabao Cup game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Can you watch a Chelsea vs Blackburn live stream in the UK?

Sky Sports is the place to tune into this season's Carabao Cup action, but Chelsea vs Blackburn hasn't been selected for broadcast, meaning you can't watch it live in the UK.

Unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN Plus.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your go-to stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service will allow you to digitally alter your location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn: live stream in Australia