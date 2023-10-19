Argentina vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup semi-final

Watch a free Argentina vs New Zealand live stream

Want to watch a free Argentina vs New Zealand live stream? Luckily, in Ireland, this Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final is free to watch on RTÉ Player. It's also free on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to unblock your country's streaming service when traveling abroad. Keep reading for full details on how to watch Argentina vs New Zealand wherever you are in the world.

Argentina vs New Zealand preview

Managed to catch your breath after an exhilarating weekend of Rugby World Cup quarter-final games? Well, it's time to go again with Friday playing host to the first semi-final featuring Argentina vs New Zealand in Paris.

Ask any pundit before the tournament – and especially after the first-game humbling against hosts France – and you will have been told that this is a New Zealand team with little chance of winning the World Cup for a record breaking fourth time. And then they produced one of the all time great performances at a RWC, beating world no. 1 Ireland in a game that will be remembered for a very long time to come.

Massive showings from the likes of Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Richie Mo’unga and Jordie Barrett helped to neutralize the Irish on the park. But you can't help but think that this W can be chalked up for the oft-maligned coach Ian Foster, whose prep managed to put the All Blacks one step ahead of the men in green in every area of the pitch.

There's nothing more than Foster's opposite number, Aussie Michael Cheika, would love than to get one over New Zealand on Friday. A tournament that started wanly against England has gone from strength to strength for Los Pumas, and now they have the opportunity to go one better than their other two semi-final appearances in 2007 and 2015.

You won't want to miss it, so here's how to get a FREE Argentina vs New Zealand live stream and watch the Rugby World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand FREE: live stream in Ireland

Every game of the RWC 2023 is being shown live for FREE on TV and online in Ireland including this semi-final clash. Argentina vs New Zealand will be shown on RTÉ2 and online for free on the RTÉ Player. RTÉ Player is available to watch on web browsers, dedicated smartphone apps, Chromecast and a range of Smart TVs. If you're outside Ireland but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN, a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an Argentina vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Argentina vs New Zealand

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Ireland' for RTÉ Player.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Argentina vs New Zealand absolutely free on ITVX (with a valid TV licence). ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN such as ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that as explained above.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand: live stream in New Zealand

With this huge All Blacks game starting at 8am on Saturday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it – catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly ($24.99) or monthly ($44.99) passes.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to live stream Argentina vs New Zealand in Australia

Although the final will be free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 6am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

How to watch Argentina vs New Zealand in South Africa

Sports fans in South Africa won't be surprised to learn that SuperSport has the rights to show all Rugby World Cup games - either on TV or via its online streaming service and app. The only exception are Springboks games, where free-to-air channel SABC has managed to land the coverage.

Argentina vs New Zealand RWC 2023 squads

Argentina: Francisco Gómez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Julián Montoya (captain), Agustín Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lucas Paulos, Juan Martín González, Marcos Kremer, Rodrigo Bruni, Joaquín Oviedo, Pedro Rubiolo, Gonzalo Bertranou, Tomás Cubelli, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Santiago Carreras, Nicolás Sánchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Rodrigo Isgró, Juan Cruz Mallía, Martín Bogado, Juan Imhoff.

New Zealand: Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Nepo Laulala, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’I, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papli’I, Ardie Savea, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo’unga, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder, Mark Telea.