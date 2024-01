Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream — watch Australian Open 2024 quarter-final from anywhere

Watch an Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream

The Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream will be shown for free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock your usual service.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Wednesday, January 24 Time: Not before 9.30am GMT / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT / 8.30pm AEDT FREE live streams: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

Alcaraz vs Zverev preview

No player still in contention at the Australian Open has spent more hours on court than Alexander Zverev at this stage of the tournament, but the German hasn't been tempted to reach for excuses ahead of his quarter-final showdown with Carlos Alcaraz under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.

The 26-year-old, who's still seeking his maiden grand slam title, owns their head-to-head and has won three of their four previous hard court clashes, though their most recent meeting at a major was a chastening experience. Alcaraz swept his towering opponent aside in straight sets at Flushing Meadows last year, a match in which Zverev's tank simply ran dry.

Unfortunately for the No.6 seed, conditions could suffocate his key weapon. Zverev has rained down 66 aces so far, the fourth-highest total at the tournament, but the court tends to play slower in the evenings, making easy points harder to come by.

Alcaraz, playing his first AO quarter-final, has sailed through a favourable draw so far, and has the chance to emulate Novak Djokovic by becoming only the second man in the open era to reach the semis at all four majors before turning 21.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch an Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream and watch Australian Open 2024 from wherever you are.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Zverev for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Alcaraz vs Zverev and the rest of Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page – everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Alcaraz vs Zverev.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Brits abroad.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which is showing every AO stream. Alcaraz vs Zverev is scheduled to start no earlier than 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT in the early hours of Wednesday morning. How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev: live stream Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune watch Alcaraz vs Zverev, which will start no earlier than 9.30am GMT on Wednesday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev free on Discovery+ from abroad.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Zverev and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Alcaraz vs Zverev on TSN, but be warned that play is scheduled for no earlier than 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Alcaraz vs Zverev live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the match due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred Alcaraz vs Zverev coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Zverev: live stream tennis in New Zealand