What is the release date and launch time for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 on Disney+?

By published

Counting down the days to Born Again season 1's penultimate episode

Dardevil reacting to a gun going off in Heather Glenn&#039;s office in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7
The Devil of Hell's Kitchen returns in a new episode this week (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 has almost drawn to a close. There are only two more episodes of Marvel's latest TV offering – until its second season is released, anyway – so it's time to lock in and find out when its next chapter will land on Disney+.

Below, I'll tell you exactly when episode 8 of Daredevil: Born Again will air in the US, UK, and Australia. I'll also run through season 1's full release schedule. Although, with only one more episode left of this season, you'll probably be able to work out when the finale will launch. But enough rambling – here's when you can stream the show's next episode.

When will Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 be released on Disney+ in the US?

Wilson Fisk eating dinner at a restaurant in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

Born Again episode 7 gave us a lot to chew on (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 will be released on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, April 8 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET.

That's the same time that new episodes of one of the best Disney+ shows have landed on one of the world's best streaming services for a number of weeks now. Nevertheless, it's always good to be reminded, otherwise you wouldn't have opened this article!

What time can I watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 in the UK?

Vanessa Fisk leaning against a wall in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

What role will Vanessa Fisk play in Born Again's next two episodes? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

The eighth installment of Daredevil's standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project will launch on Disney+ UK on Wednesday, April 9 at 2AM BST.

Before March 30, new chapters had been released on British shores at the earlier time of 1AM GMT. However, with the clocks going back on the aforementioned date, UK viewers have had to wait an extra 60 minutes for their arrival. Regardless, it's been a late night or early morning for anyone wanting to catch them as soon as they're released.

When can I stream Daredevil: Born Again's eighth episode in Australia?

Buck and Daniel looking at an off-camera Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

"Buck, Daniel, let the people know when they can stream episode 8" (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Australian audiences can stream Daredevil: Born Again season 1's penultimate episode on Wednesday, April 9 at 11AM AEST.

Before this week's chapter was released, new entries launched at 12PM AEDT. With the clocks going back Down Under last Sunday (April 6), though, you can actually watch the Marvel Phase 5 TV show's eighth episode an hour earlier.

How many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will there be?

Heather Glenn sitting in her office in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7

Heather Glenn is onto Matt Murdock and his secret identity, I can tell (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

As I mentioned in this article's introduction, there's only one more episode left of this MCU TV series after this week's release. Read on to see when it'll be available in the US, UK, and Australia below:

  • Episode 1 – out now
  • Episode 2 – out now
  • Episode 3 – out now
  • Episode 4 – out now
  • Episode 5 – out now
  • Episode 6 – out now
  • Episode 7 – out now
  • Episode 8 – April 8 (US); April 9 (UK and Australia)
  • Episode 9 – April 15 (US); April 16 (UK and Australia)

