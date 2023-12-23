Disney Plus subscribers just got a big discount on a handy shopping perk

If you're a Disney Plus subscriber and do a lot of your shopping at Walmart then you just got a fantastic offer if you're not already a Walmart Plus member. You can now save $40 on an annual Walmart Plus membership bringing the price down to $58.

Walmart Plus comes with a whole host of perks that benefit shoppers. These include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, savings on fuel, travel perks and early access to deals at the retailer during events such as Black Friday. Plus, if you run out of things to watch on Disney Plus, you also get a free Paramount Plus subscription and ad-free streaming on Pluto TV.

That's lots there for just under $60 and good value for the frequent Walmart shopper.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $58 for Disney Plus subscribers

Walmart has a rare $40 discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership for Disney Plus subscribers. That brings the price down from $98 to just $58, which is just $9 more than the record-low and almost $100 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and, of course, early access to deals like this year's Black Friday sale.

We've seen that having Walmart Plus can be incredibly useful during Black Friday, as you can use the early access to the sales event to pick up some of the best deals before they go on general sale. The biggest offers usually sell out during this members-only window, so with this membership, you can avoid disappointment.

Just be aware, that only new or inactive Walmart Plus members are eligible for this discount and the offer ends on Jan 31, 2024.