Silo showrunner promises to fix the Apple TV Plus sci-fi show's biggest flaw in season 3

Silo Season 3 is going to be a lot less dark than season 2

In the meantime, "crank the brightness up" on your TV

Season 3 will include more locations and even sunshine

If – like us – you've just binged the second season of Silo, one of the very best Apple TV Plus shows, you'll be very familiar with its big problem: the darkness.

I don't mean darkness in the sense of bleakness or horror, although Silo season 2 did serve up some of that. I mean literal darkness, the darkness that made watching the second season feel for long periods like Apple had forgotten to pay the lighting crew and decided to go ahead and film entire episodes with nothing more than a candle and the torch app on an old iPhone.

The good news? The darkness is going away for season 3 – and we presume for future seasons that have been confirmed to be coming. Or at least, some of the locations aren't going to be in down deep in the dark.

Bringing Silo into the light

The news comes via TV Line, who spoke to Silo showrunner Graham Yost and presumably said, "hey Graham, how about making a season we can actually see this time, huh?" Because Yost has shared the welcome news that the lighting will be much brighter in the third season of Silo.

That's not to say he's sorry about making a show so dark my brother ended up upgrading to one of the best TVs to watch it. According to Yost, "it's just the way it plays" when you're making a season set largely underground in locations that are written as having limited or no power. "When we showed the first episode on a big screen in London, it looked fantastic, because motion picture screens are very bright. So I just encourage everyone to crank up the brightness [on your TV], and you’ll see a difference."

So what's changing for season 3? In a word, locations. The next season will also go into much more detail about the origins of the silos and the events that made them necessary. "We will be outdoors, and we will be in the world, and there will be sunshine." Sunshine! But don't expect to turn down the brightness too often, because Yost also confirms that – very mild spoiler ahead – we'll also be returning to Silo 17.

