Macrodata Refiners rejoice, Google has rewarded us with a virtual balloon party ahead of the Severance season 2 finale

Praise Kier for this Severance easter egg

A still from a promo image for the second season of Severance showing the character Mark holding blue balloons in a hallway
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Google has added a Severance easter egg when you search the show's name
  • It makes a bunch of blue balloons float up onto your screen
  • The Severance finale airs this Friday, March, 21

It’s not just you; everyone is talking about Severance. Online forums are awash with theories (especially after the cliffhanger that was season 2, episode 9), people are already marking down the days until we get season 3 (work for which is already underway), and many of us can’t stop singing “Severance starts now, best TV show in town” to the theme’s tune; and now even Google is getting on the hype.

Ahead of this Friday’s episode – which will be the 76-minute long finale for season 2 and is ominously titled ‘Cold Harbor’ – Google has added an easter egg when you search ‘Severance’ on your phone or desktop.

When you do, you should see a blue circle featuring a party popper at the bottom of your screen. Click on it, and a barrage of balloons will float up – just like the balloons Mark S received from Milchick when he returned to work at the beginning of this season.

It’s a nice gesture, it’s just a shame we weren’t rewarded with a Music Dance Experience instead – clearly our Macrodata Refinement figures are falling behind expected targets. Though that is to be expected, Mark S has been coasting at 96% completion on his latest project for several episodes now.

Adam Scott as Mark S. looking at a Lumon computer

Mark S loves Google easter eggs, or so we've heard (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Further Google easter eggs to eggsplore

Google is full of easter eggs. Some are direct references to shows or real-world events and phenomena, and others are just silly.

Wikipedia has a list of all of them, but some of our favorite searches are Naruto, Northern Lights, Dutch Angle, Comic Sans, Google in 1998, Minecraft, and Meteor Shower.

If you want one that’s more involved, simply Google search ‘text adventure’ or ‘easter egg’ on your desktop, then open up the browser’s console by pressing F12 on your keyboard and clicking on Console at the top of the sidebar menu that appears. Here, you’ll be able to play a simple text-based adventure about the blue G searching for its missing friends, red o, yellow o, blue g, green l, and red e.

Just please try to enjoy each Google easter egg equally.

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector
Senior Staff Writer, News

Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.

