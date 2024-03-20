New Fallout TV show clip teases an R-rated Western-stand off that's actually very funny

The Fallout TV show's new clip is being enjoyed by everyone, it seems

A new clip from Prime Video's Fallout TV series has been released – and if there was any doubt that the show might not channel the game series' unique sense of humor, it lays those concerns to rest.

With the Fallout TV show less than a month away (at the time of publication), Amazon is ramping up its promotional push for its Prime Video adaptation of Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic game franchise. What does that mean for you? New footage to be entertained by, of course!

The two-minute clip gives us a good idea of how respectful Amazon's small-screen take on Fallout will be, too. Indeed, it gives us a better look at its authentic approach to capturing the game's unique slant on dystopian worlds, its recognizable costumes (how good do the Brotherhood of Steel and Vault Dweller suits look?), and its offbeat tonality.

What's most notable about the scene, though, is how amusing it is. The naive, diplomatic approach taken by Ella Purnell's Lucy perfectly juxtaposes the smirk-inducing one-liner from Leslie Uggams' as-yet-unnamed character and the deadpan delivery of Walton Goggins' Ghoul. Throw in the tension-fueling arrival of the serious and stoic Brotherhood of Steel, and we've got ourselves a funny, sci-fi Western stand-off to look forward to in mid-April.

Lucy_Fallout_PipBoy_NewMemeTemplate?.mp4 pic.twitter.com/nIiTtVRAy3March 10, 2024 See more

This isn't the first time we've been given an amusing taste of what's to come in Amazon's live-action take of Bethesda's best-selling game series. In early March, a new Fallout TV show trailer invited us to a hilariously grim party at the end of the world. That teaser arrived three months after the show's first, which opened the vault on Prime Video's apocalyptically authentic series.

With around three weeks to go until Fallout makes its debut on one of the world's best streaming services, we might not see much else ahead of the show's launch. If you want to dig into more of Amazon's adaptation ahead of its April 11 release, however, check out our article on the seven things that Fallout's first-look images don't tell you about the Prime Video series.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld), and helmed by co-showrunners Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) and Geneva Dworet-Robertson (Captain Marvel), Amazon's Fallout TV show will release in full on Thursday, April 11. If it lives up to expectations, it won't be long until you see it on our best Prime Video shows list.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors