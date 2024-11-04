7 movies new on Paramount Plus in November with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Now that November is here, we can finally get stuck in with all the fresh movies and shows new to Paramount Plus in November 2024, and as per usual, I've come across seven with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that I'll definitely be streaming over the next few weeks.

For this month's list of new best Paramount Plus movies, I've compiled a list of movies that the whole family will enjoy, starting with a modern classic British animation and two musicals from the 1960s that have stood the test of time. In between my family-friendly recommendations, I've made sure to include titles from a mix of genres such as drama, thriller, and sci-fi to show you what Paramount Plus has to offer as one of the best streaming services.

Paddington (2014)

Paddington TRAILER 1 (2014) - Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

Age rating: PG

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Paul King

Arriving on: November 1

In King's family animation feature, the iconic character from British children's literature is brought to life with Ben Whishaw voicing Paddington Bear who finds himself in London after his home in Peru is destroyed by an earthquake. When he arrives he's adopted into the family of Henry Brown (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) and their two children. After settling into his new life in the city, he catches the attention of Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman), a taxidermist who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Paddington.

The Social Network (2010)

THE SOCIAL NETWORK - Official Trailer [2010] (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 120 minutes

Director: David Fincher

Arriving on: November 1

The Social Network is a separation from the Fincher action-thrillers such as Fight Club (1999) and Se7en (1995) that we've come to know and love. Inspired by the true story of how Facebook was founded and how it became revolutionary in the world of social media. In 2003, Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) is a student at Harvard whose small computer passion project turns him into an accidental billionaire six years later. Along with his success comes a lot of legal issues, including a lawsuit that Zuckerberg falls into with his former best friend played by Andrew Garfield.

Fences (2016)

Fences Trailer 2 (2016) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 133 minutes

Director: Denzel Washington

Arriving on: November 1

Not only does Denzel Washington star in this 1950s-set period drama, but he sits in the director seat as well as co-producing the movie alongside Scott Rudin and Todd Black. Set in Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson (Washington) is a sanitation worker making ends meet to provide for his family. His dream of becoming a professional baseball player is now long-gone due to his age, he can't seem to put his bitterness aside as he gets in the way of his own son's dream of becoming a professional athlete. Not only has this movie scored big with Rotten Tomatoes critics, but it was recognized by the Academy with four Oscar nominations - with Viola Davis adding an Oscar to her EGOT status.

Luce (2019)

LUCE [Official Trailer] – In Theaters August 2, 2019 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 109 minutes

Director: Julius Onah

Arriving on: November 1

An all-star cast featuring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth, and Kelvin Harrison. Jr make up Onah's social thriller, which is adapted from J.C. Lee's play of the same name. Husband and wife Amy (Watts) and Peter Edgar (Roth) have a picture-perfect family with their ideal son who they adopted, but this image is quickly threatened and the two must reconsider their marriage when a high school teacher brings their attention to a disturbing essay their son wrote for a class assignment.

My Fair Lady (1964)

MY FAIR LADY | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 170 minutes

Director: George Cukor

Arriving on: November 1

The character of Eliza Doolittle was originated by Julie Andrews in the stage musical of My Fair Lady, but Audrey Hepburn was the main choice for the movie adaption - even if she didn't sing a single word. Based on the story of Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw, poor flower seller Eliza Doolittle (Hepburn) is taken in by phonetics professor Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison), who makes it his mission to transform the Cockney woman into a well-spoken member of Edwardian-era high society. Doolittle agrees to his offer for the sole purpose of job prospects, however the two form an unlikely bond.

Oliver! (1968)

OLIVER! [1968] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Age rating: G

Length: 146 minutes

Director: Carol Reed

Arriving on: November 1

The second musical in our list comes from the same decade as My Fair Lady, which is one of the best decades for movie musicals if you ask me. In 1960, Lionel Bart adapted Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist into a stage musical, which was then picked up in 1968 for a film adaptation that scored the Best Director and Best Picture Oscars. Nine year-old orphan Oliver Twist (Mark Lester) flees to London and gets caught up in a gang of pick-pockets led under the watchful eye of Fagin (Ron Moody). When Oliver is taken in by an affluent gentlemen, Fagin and the ruthless criminal Bill Sykes (Oliver Reed) devise a plan to kidnap him out of fear the boy will expose their crimes.

Looper (2012)

LOOPER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 119 minutes

Director: Rian Johnson

Arriving on: November 1

Before Rian Johnson stepped into the murder-mystery genre with his smash hits Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion (2022), he made a name for himself with his time-travel sci-fi thriller. Set in the year 2074, the art of time-travelling exists to those who are willing to pay for it on the black market. When the mob wants to get rid of a individual they're sent to the past where Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) awaits to eliminate them. His position as the dedicated 'looper' is threatened when bosses make the decision to close the loop, sending Joe's future self (Bruce Willis) back in time to be killed.