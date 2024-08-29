3 new thrillers coming to Prime Video in September 2024 with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Just like all the best streaming services, Amazon's Prime Video is back with another monthly schedule filled with new movies and shows for you to catch up on, and out of everything new on Prime Video in September 2024, these three thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes sit at the top of our September recommendations.

Whether you're a sucker for a mystery, a supernatural horror, or psychological thriller, these three best Prime Video movies have it. And one of the best things about our recommendations is that each come from a different decade, one of them being as early as the 1960s, so watching these one after the other is a horror history lesson in itself.

Your start to the cozy season begins as early as September 1, when these titles will make their way to the platform. If spine-tingling thrillers isn't your genre, then we also have a list of five new movies on Prime Video in September 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to check out instead.

The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane (1973)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) Original Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: PG

Length: 91 minutes

Director: Nicolas Gessner

Arriving on: September 1

Before she become an Academy Award-winning actress, Jodie Foster was one of the biggest child stars of the time – and her performance in The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane is only one example of her incredible early acting gigs. Rynn Jacobs (Foster) is a timid 13 year-old girl living in a New England beach town that cannot escape the constant prying of her landlady (Alexis Smith), who doesn't stop asking Rynn about her father. When the landlady's son (Martin Sheen) won't leave her alone, Rynn and neighbor Mario (Scott Jacoby) band together to keep her family's hidden secret concealed.

Cape Fear (1962)

Cape Fear (1962) Official Trailer Gregory Peck Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: N/A

Length: 105 minutes

Director: J. L. Thompson

Arriving on: September 1

In Thompson's revenge thriller, convict Max Cady (Robert Mitchum) completes an eight-year prison sentence after being imprisoned by lawyer Sam Bowden (Gregory Peck). Upon his release he tracks down Bowden and his family, sparking a stalking spree to threaten Bowden's life. When he fails to protect his daughter and wife, and his attempts at throwing Cady back into prison fail, Bowden has no choice but to deal with the situation himself to ensure that he's free from Cady's threats.

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Drag Me To Hell (2009) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 109 minutes

Director: Sam Raimi

Arriving on: September 1

Director of the first Spiderman trilogy swaps Marvel for menace in 2009's Drag Me To Hell. Loan officer Christine Brown (Alison Lohman) lives a peaceful life with her secure job at a Los Angeles bank and happy relationship with her partner (Justin Long). But her seemingly-normal life is flipped upside down after she turns down an old lady's request for a loan extension, and as revenge, the lady curses Christine's soul with eternal damnation. In an attempt to reverse the curse, Christine seeks the help of a psychic not knowing how big a price she may have to pay to save her life.