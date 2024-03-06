8 new horror movies on Netflix, Max, Shudder and more in March 2024

Another month, another haul of must-see horror flicks heading your way on all the best streaming services. It's hard to believe we're already in March, but that means underseen movies from last year are hitting the small-screen.

In this March's horror releases, one of those includes Nicolas Cage's latest madcap opus, Dream Scenario, arriving on Max, plus the anthology Satanic Hispanics which hosts a slew of creepy folklore shorts. If it's a dive back into the past you're after, several scary faves are hitting Shudder; must-see manic slasher Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker and the cult classic Ghostwatch.

Whatever you're in the mood for this month, there's plenty in our new horror recommendations to satisfy your creepy cravings.

Ghostwatch (1992)

When: March 1

Where to stream it: Shudder (AU, UK, US)

The stuff of legend. In 1992, the BBC broadcast a one-off hour long special entitled Ghostwatch which follows Saturday morning presenter Sarah Greene live in the home of a family reportedly haunted by a ghost called Pipes. While Greene reports from the scene, presenters Michael Parkinson and Mike Smith are in the studio fielding calls from viewers, which proceed to grow ever more creepy. The fact that the entire programme was a pre-recorded fiction eluded most of the British public at time of broadcast – its entire purpose – who flooded the BBC with complaints. The show was penned by Stephen Volk, whose horror credits include Ken Russell's Gothic and 2011's The Awakening. Three decades later, Ghostwatch has lost none of its scare factor, a genuinely unsettling watch, indeed.

Alien (1979)

When: March 1

Where to stream it: Peacock (US), Disney Plus (AU, UK)

A crew of mining workers are sent off-course to investigate a strange beacon on an unknown planet. This simple premise has been often copied but never bettered. Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, the original Alien stands as a compelling tale of corporate greed that’s never felt more relevant. Aside from the theme, it’s the timeless production design, flawless ensemble performances and of course the creature itself that have cemented Ridley Scott’s film as a masterwork of cinema. The Nostromo’s crew remain as relatable as ever, as they try to thwart HR Giger’s jaw-dropping (literally) alien – a group you so desperately want to survive. Dan O'Bannon's script, heavily tweaked by producers, crafted the blueprint for simply one of the best horror movies ever made. While all the turns deserve praise, it's Sigourney Weaver who was put on the map for her unrattled, steadfast turn as warrant officer Ripley.

Pet Sematary (1989)

When: March 1

Where to stream it: Peacock (US), Paramount Plus (AU, UK)

So enticing is the premise of Stephen King's 1983 novel that we're now onto the fourth cinematic iteration. And, while last year's Pet Sematary Bloodlines didn't quite hit the spot, Mary Lambert's 1989 adaptation of the novel proves more affecting as the years pass. Dale Midkiff plays Louis Creed, a doctor who relocates with his family to a small town host to a burial ground that resurrects the dead. The catch? They come back evil. It's a straightforward premise that's more concerned with the reaches of grief than unearned shocks. While the novel is indisputably bleaker than the film, Lambert brings out the tome's mean-ness in a way that's heart-wrenching. The last frame will haunt you.

Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker (1981)

When: March 4

Where to stream it: Shudder (AU, UK, US)

When young Billy (Jimmy McNicol)’s parents are ceremoniously offed in an opening sequence to rival a Final Destination flick, he is sent to live with his aunt Cheryl (Susan Tyrell). This early '80s schlockfest arrived during the height of the slasher boom but boasts a far better weapon than a kitchen knife: a wild, manic performance from Tyrell who thoroughly pushes the limits of mania with her theatrics. Tenderizing, drugging, decapitating… Cheryl will stop at nothing to bed her own son. Despite its overwhelming oedipal overtones, it’s a strangely rather progressive horror that harbors great empathy for its queer characters. Keep an eye out for an early turn from a young Bill Paxton, credited as William Paxton, who makes an appearance as one of Billy's bullies.

Satanic Hispanics (2024)

When: March 8

Where to stream it: Shudder (AU, UK, US)

A horror anthology revolving around the works of five Latin filmmakers whose stories focus on hispanic folklore. Like most anthologies, Satanic Hispanics uses a wraparound story. This one titled 'The Traveler' is directed by Mike Mendez and follows a police raid on a home in El Paso that's full of bodies with only one survivor. Back at the station, he regales the cops with stories of Latin legends that are diverse, eccentric and scary. As is the case with a varied slate of filmmakers, some segments stick the landing better than others, but they're all worth your time. Gigi Saul Guerrero's 'Nahuales' is the most gruey while the Demian Rugna tale 'También Lo Vi' continues to showcase the Argentinean director's iconoclastic flair.

Dream Scenario (2023)

When: March 15

Where to stream it: Max (US), rent or buy (AU, UK)

At this stage in his career Nicolas Cage has perfected the art of choosing projects with catchy-as-hell premises. Dream Scenario is no different, finding the eccentric thesp diving into a Charlie Kaufman-style setup from Norwegian film director Kristoffer Borgli. Cage plays biology professor Paul Matthews, who finds himself on the brink of viral fame when he starts to appear to strangers in their dreams. While it's not quite a Freddy Krueger reboot – the horror is less stabby, more existential – the specific scenarios folks encounter aren't all warm and fuzzy. The third feature from Borgli is also produced by Ari Aster, if that gives you some indication of its scope, and places the filmmaker firmly on the one-to-watch list.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

When: March 20

Where to stream it: Netflix (US), Sky Cinema (UK), Binge (AU)

Following on from the likes of Ready Or Not, this 2022 black comedy lingers on the boundaries of horror with its murderous, whodunnit leanings. The story follows a group of entitled twentysomethings who gather at a secluded mansion for hedonistic pursuits for a 'hurricane party' wherein they hunker down for several days. There's nothing like being trapped to make you evaluate your friendships, which is what happens to this gang of alleged pals. A game of murder in the dark sends things spiraling when an actual death occurs. Bodies Bodies Bodies plays like a Gen Z version of Clue with first-world complaints mined for laughs, and further proof that Rachel Sennott's comedy timing is exceptional.

You'll Never Find Me (2023)

When: March 22

Where to stream it: Shudder (AU, UK, US)

A new release that's garnering positive critical acclaim for its low-key approach. You'll Never Find Me hails from two new voices in Australian cinema, Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen, who co-direct from a script by Bell. Set during a storm, the movie revolves around Patrick, a loner living in a secluded area of a mobile home park, who receives a visit from a young woman seeking shelter. Naturally, he invites her in but as the night pushes on she begins to question his intentions. This slowburn two-hander is mostly set in one location, a factor that only adds to its mounting feeling of claustrophobic dread. While it's less of a broad stroke horror, preferring to dwell in the mistrust between strangers, it's a damn good thrillride.