Samsung X60

Samsung has recently been building a reputation as the manufacturer of thin, light and stylish laptops. The X60 (£1174 inc. VAT) is targeted at professionals, and features a 15.4-inch screen and portable 2.6kg weight.

Despite the relatively low weight, the X60 is not the most portable machine - the screen size dictates overall dimensions of 361 x 268 x 37mm.

The WSXGA screen has a resolution of 1680 x 1050 pixels. The resulting images are sharp and crisp, and a Super-TFT coating adds vibrancy. The X60 has a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is ideal for viewing several windows simultaneously, or for watching DVDs.

You'll find an ATi Mobility Radeon X1400 graphics card supporting the display, with 256MB of dedicated memory. The X60 achieved a score of 5141 in our 3DMark 2003 benchmark.

This is more than enough for multimedia applications, and also capable of running the latest games, albeit sometimes in reduced resolutions.

Spacious

The widescreen creates plenty of space on the chassis for the keyboard, palm-rest and multimedia keys. Finished in silver and black, the chassis is constructed from magnesium-alloy, and despite measuring just 14mm at its thinnest, is incredibly stiff.

The full-sized keys are comfortable to use, with good weighting, and the accurate touchpad and mouse buttons have a coarse, tactile finish.

Within the chassis you'll find an impressive specification. An Intel Core Duo T2400 runs at 1.83GHz, and is backed by 1024MB of DDR2 memory.

You'll also find a 100GB Fujitsu hard drive, rotating at 5400rpm. The X60 scored a respectable 236 points in our MobileMark 2005 benchmark. We found it quick to respond, with no lag when running multiple applications.

Despite the specification, dedicated graphics card and good-sized screen, the battery lasted for 187 minutes, under test. We found this battery life was duplicated regardless of running in office mode or multimedia.

Generous features

Samsung also manages to squeeze a comprehensive list of features into the X60's slender chassis. Networks can be configured with Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11a/b/g wireless adapters.

You'll find Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, and a 6-in-1 card reader lets you back up files on a variety of different formats.

The X60 also features a tri-format DVD rewriter. Rounding up the features is a remote control, stored in the PC-card slot, for controlling your DVDs and PowerPoint presentations.

For the price, the Samsung offers an attractive blend of performance, features, style and quality. Philip Barker, Michael Browne