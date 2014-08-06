Humax DTR-T2000 YouView review

It's the best YouView box yet. The user interface is slick and on-demand content from all UK terrestrial TV channels is cleverly bound-up in the TV guide, but a lack of Wi-Fi and the low specs mean this is a basic option.

YouView was launched a few years ago, and perhaps a few years too late, in the wake of Virgin's TiVo and a slew of smart TVs boasting apps for most of the TV channels in the UK.

By the time it eventually launched, its must-have message of all on-demand TV apps, wrapped-up in one easy to use interface, had been diluted and fragmented by the appearance of most of its features on other AV equipment.

But there's still something about YouView that could make it a slow-burn success: it's incredibly easy to understand and to use.

The DTR-T2000 isn't much different from previous attempts at a YouView box from Humax, essentially it tries to make YouView slicker and faster.

In that sense, it's a direct attack on the new and very similar Freetime platform currently being promoted on Panasonic's latest smart TVs, such as the TX-32AS60 and the TX-50AX802, though Freetime is woefully under-powered on that brand's affordable TVs.

The Humax DTR-T2000 has a slicker, slimmer case

That's not the case on the DTR-T2000, which is bolstered by both extra processing power and a 500GB hard disk for making recordings. The DTR-T2000 is an update on both the DTR-T1000 from two years ago and DTR-T1010, but it's slimmer (at 360 x 50 x 245mm), and £100 cheaper.

Key features

As well as over 100 live free-to-air digital TV and radio channels and 11 in high definition (BBC One HD, BBC Two HD, ITV HD, Channel 4 HD, BBC Three HD, BBC Four HD, BBC News HD, Al Jazeera English HD, Community HD, Channel 4+1 HD and 4seven HD), the DTR-T2000 can record up to 300 hours of SD or 125 hours of HD on its 500GB hard disk drive.

There are over 100 live free-to-air TV and radio channels

Though it's likely most users will record a mix of both, the DTR-T2000 sensibly puts all HD channels at the top of the list. That's a huge relief after living with Virgin Media's TiVo box for the last few years, which makes a sport of finding most of the HD channels.

Plenty of ports on the back of the Humax DTR-T200 but no Wi-Fi

The DTR-T2000 is well connected in other ways too. On its rear are video outputs for HDMI, RGB Scart and composite video, and audio via digital optical and a pair of stereo phonos. There are connections for RF in and out, to fuel those YouView/Freeview HD tuners inside, and a USB slot.

Around the front, below a flap on the right-hand side, is a second USB slot. However, they have no purpose save for firmware updates. Worse, the presence of an Ethernet LAN slot on the rear flags-up one of the DTR-T2000's shortcomings; there's no Wi-Fi.

Making recordings

Recordings are easy to set-up, though the red 'R' button on the remote should perhaps be in a more natural position as it's a bit of a stretch for the thumb. Scroll anywhere on the guide pages, press the record button, and a red icon appears next to it. Clashes are flagged-up (it's only possible to record two programmes that are simultaneously being broadcast), while repetitions on SD and HD simulcast channels are also indicated. It also offers to set a series link, where available.

You can only record two programmes at once

Once recordings have been made, a MyView page, accessed by pressing the small, blue 'Y' button on the remote control, displays a list of programmes, when they were recorded, what channel they were broadcast on, and whether they've been watched yet or not. It's also possible to edit recordings, at least in the sense that you can upgrade a recording to a series link. There's a live TV thumbnail, too.

Watching on-demand

The DTR-T2000 also includes a seven-day catch-up service on BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and Demand 5, and record, pause and rewind functionality. Scroll anywhere on the EPG and press OK to watch either live or on-demand, or press the 'i' button to bring-up not only a short summary of the programme, but options to watch it now, set a recording and, if applicable, watch it in HD.

YouView will let you know if there's a clash in your recording schedule

It's simple to do, but perhaps a little too much; if you're looking at the TV guide on the hour, it's all too easy to select a programme that's just finished. This means waiting while the box cues-up the content from the BBC iPlayer app (for instance) so that you can press the 'back' button, and start again. Still, at least the wait isn't too long – the DTR-T2000 is certainly faster than previous YouView boxes I've tried-out.

Apps

YouView isn't just about those core UK free-to-air terrestrial channels. In the DTR-T2000's On Demand section and away from the 'scrolling back in time' aspects of the guide, there are 'Players' apps for Sky's Now TV (£8.99 per month for unlimited streaming of films), milkshake!, UKTV (content from Dave, Really and Yesterday channels), Sky Store (pay-as-you-go films) and both S4C (in Wales) and STV (in Scotland).

Unfortunately there are no Netflix or Amazon Instant apps

What's missing? Netflix and Amazon Instant Video, of course, as well as YouTube. Boxset addicts will be disappointed, though the provision of Sky apps is great for serious film fans. There are also easily viewable carousels of icons for popular radio, films and children's programmes.