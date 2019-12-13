Xbox Series X is the next Xbox Console

Xbox Series X is the name of the next-generation Xbox, previously only known as Xbox Project Scarlett.

This bombshell announcement came out of left field at the Game Awards 2019, and it will be coming in Holiday 2020. It all started like a game announcement, and we here at TechRadar definitely weren't expecting it to turn into a new hardware announcement.

After a mysterious little trailer, we got to see the Xbox Series X in all of its blocky glory, and don't worry: it still has a disc drive. However, the new Xbox Series X kind of looks like a little gaming PC, which makes us wonder what kind of hardware is inside.

Developing...