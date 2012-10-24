Dell launches new Windows 8 devices for business

Dell has taken the opportunity of the forthcoming release of Windows 8 to redesign its portfolio of business PCs, and add new tablets and Ultrabooks.The new portfolio includes a new RT based tablet, a Windows 8 tablet, it's first business Ultrabooks, a new all-in-one, and upgrades to the current line up of PCs and peripherals to join the XPS 12 convertible, XPS One 27 with touch and Inspiron One 23 AIO with touch which were announced last week.

The New XPS 10 Windows RT Tablet

New XPS 10 Windows RT tablet

The XPS 10 is designed for mobile professionals and is designed to deliver "laptop-like productivity in a tablet." The Windows RT device features a dual-core ARM architecture processor and has a HD multi-touch display with a split-screen capability that's ideal for multitasking. Additionally there's an optional mobile keyboard dock, featuring a full-sized keyboard, touchpad, ports and stereo speakers, and an extra battery.

The XPS10 is due to ship in December with prices starting at £399 for the tablet, and £549 for the, tablet and keyboard dock combination.For more information see our hands-on review of the XPS 10

Latitude 10-inch tablet

The 10-inch Latitude 10 tablet is based on Windows 8 and is designed to be fully compatible with current Windows applications, and fits in and works with current devices.

The tablet will plug-in to existing management consoles, features a swappable battery and has optional security features such as Dell's Data Protection and Encryption application for encryption from the hard drive to USB port. There's also the option of a fingerprint and smart card reader for two-factor authentication; available in early 2013.

The Latitude 10 also offers up to 18 hours of battery life and has an optional productivity dock and active stylus, it's will be available in November and should be priced from £619.

The new Latitude 6430u features WiGig technology

Dell's first business Ultrabook

The Latitude 6430u, is Dell's first business Ultrabook and while it's designed to be stylish it's also very rugged – it's been tested to United States' Military's MIL-STD 810G standard.

The Latitude 6430u also has wireless docking based on WiGig technology, which allows devices to communicate wirelessly at multi-gigabit speeds for data, video, and audio. Those out on the road regularly will be pleased to see that the Ultrabook offers ten hours of work on a single battery charge.

Users will have to wait until December for the 6430u, and Dell will set the price for the device nearer the shipping date.

The OptiPlex 9010 All-in-One with touch screen options

Optiplex 9010 All-in-one

The new 23-inch OptiPlex 9010 All-in-One is designed for businesses with limited space on the desktop and for those who just hate clutter. It offers options for a multipoint touchscreen, fixed or rotating camera, an articulating stand and is optimised for Microsoft Lync to enhance the user's work experience with Windows 8.

The all in one will ship in November and will start at £799.

New Windows 8 peripherals

Additionally Dell has also redesigned their range of peripherals to work with Windows 8. The new 23-inch S2340T is Dell's first multi-touch monitor includes a 90-degree articulating stand, and the TP713 wireless touchpad has a full-touch work surface that extends across the entire device top.

The S2340T multi-touch monitor and TP713 wireless touchpad are shipping on October 26 and prices start at £539 and £49.99 respectively.