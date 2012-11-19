Gadget Show Live Christmas ready to rock London

London will see the launch of a new UK gadget show – with the success of the Gadget Show Live in Birmingham bringing a sister event, Gadget Show Live Christmas, which will take place in the ExCel Centre.

More than 150 companies have signed up for the show, and TechRadar will also be there hosting one of the stages and also giving you the opportunity to watch UK editor in chief Patrick Goss and mobile devices editor Gareth Beavis discuss the greatest phones of the past, and what to expect in the future.

Zone out

As you would expect, the popular Game Zone will be in place, bringing the latest from the world of PC and console gaming, as will the Super Theatre show from the familiar Gadget Show presenters.

Matt Hodgins, Gadget Show Live Christmas event director, said: "Following the success of Gadget Show Live in Birmingham, we're very excited about the launch of Gadget Show Christmas in London.

"The show is an unmissable event for gadget fans of all ages, jam-packed with the very latest tech and awe-inspiring demos and entertainment. It's also the ultimate Christmas shopping destination for gadget gifts, games and toys.

"Tickets to Gadget Show Live Christmas' sister show - Gadget Live Show, in Birmingham - sold out in record time this Easter, so we really do recommend that visitors book early, especially for Super Theatre passes and weekend sessions."

You can book tickets for the show at http://www.gadgetshowlive.net/.