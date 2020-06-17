Thor: Love and Thunder: cast, release date, trailer, plot and what we know

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor movie, to be directed by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi. It's got a release date of 2022, and sees Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder for the ninth time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's significant in other ways, because it features Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster, but this time as the Thor-powered version of the character. The movie was announced at San Diego Comic Con 2019, along with the official logo, which you can see above.

Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder was originally set to begin in August 2020, but it's unclear how that's been affected by subsequent world events. The Thor: Love and Thunder release date has been moved to 2022, from an earlier date of 2021, as the entire MCU film slate got pushed back.

Here's everything we know about Thor: Love and Thunder so far, including its release date, cast, when you're likely to see a trailer and more.

The Thor: Love and Thunder release date is February 11, 2022. It was originally set for November 5, 2021, but like so many movies, it was pushed back by our current world situation.

Thor: Love and Thunder cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Natalie Portman as Thor/Dr Jane Foster

Taika Waititi as Korg

Christian Bale (role TBA)

Only Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman have been officially cast in Thor: God and Thunder, but several reports from reputable outlets reveal that former Batman Christian Bale will feature as the villain in this film. This was seemingly confirmed by Thompson in an interview.

Portman will reprise her role of Jane Foster for the first time since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, a gap of nine years when the film finally gets here. She'll be playing the Thor Goddess of Thunder version of the character introduced by Marvel Comics in 2014.

It's expected that director Taika Waititi will play Korg again, having reprised his Thor: Ragnarok role in Avengers: Endgame as the god's Fortnite buddy.

Speculation is rife over who Christian Bale is playing: Marvel villain Dario Agger, also known as The Minotaur, feels like a possible candidate. That's because he features as a main villain in the Thor: Goddess of Thunder run of comics, and the character is well within Bale's wheelhouse (he's basically American Psycho's Patrick Bateman as an energy billionaire, who can also turn into a monster). People have also pointed towards the character Beta Ray Bill as a possibility.

Will Tom Hiddleston's Loki turn up in Thor: Love and Thunder? Loki died in the main MCU timeline, but we know the Avengers-era Loki in Endgame managed to escape capture, which will be the subject of the upcoming Loki series on Disney Plus. It's plausible, then, that Hiddleston could make another appearance.

Idris Elba has expressed an interest in reprising his role as Asgardian gatekeeper Heimdall, but we expect he's long gone after his death in Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer: expect a first look next year

There is no Thor: Love and Thunder trailer yet, and we wouldn't expect to see one until summer 2021 at the earliest.

Thor: Love and Thunder plot: what we know about the movie's story

The cover to 2015's The Mighty Thor 1, published by Marvel Comics. (Image credit: Marvel)

We expect Thor: Love and Thunder to address the way we left the God of Thunder at the end of Avengers: Endgame – that is, overweight, and palling up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. This movie will be released before Guardians Vol. 3, so we expect that plot point to be touched upon here.

Valkyrie was left as the ruler of New Asgard, a seaside village on Earth, so it'll be interesting to see how their stories link up again.

Love and Thunder will be inspired by the Thor comics of Marvel all-star writer Jason Aaron. In that comic, Odinson loses the ability to lift Mjolnir, and Jane Foster takes on the role of Thor, while simultaneously battling cancer in her human hours.

"When we were shooting Ragnarok I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, The Mighty Thor," Waititi said on-stage at San Diego Comic Con 2020. "And for those of you who know that storyline, it's incredible, it's full of emotion, love and thunder, and it introduces, for the first time, female Thor. So, for us there's only one person who could play that role. Only one."

Natalie Portman was introduced on-stage during the event, wielding Mjolnir, confirming she's back to play the character.

Like how Thor: Ragnarok superficially referenced the Planet Hulk storyline from Marvel's comics, though, we'd be surprised if the film was a literal adaptation of that series. Instead, we expect elements to be lifted from the comics, but for the plot to be largely original.

Waititi has previously described the film as "so over the top now in the very best way," after writing four or five drafts. "It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film…this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10 year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything." Waititi also indicated that the overweight Thor stuff had been done already, so it's likely Hemsworth will be in godly shape again this time around.

Nothing specific has been said about Christian Bale's role in the movie, yet.

More Thor makes a lot of sense

It's curious that Thor is the only solo series to get four movies in the MCU so far, but Ragnarok was something of a soft reset for the character. Waititi left behind the bland gods and prophecies and made a weird sci-fi comedy with some of the DNA of his other, earlier movies. And the return of Portman here has so much potential to show us new sides of the MCU.

It's no wonder Waititi's directing a Star Wars movie after Thor: Love and Thunder. He just makes great, fun movies.