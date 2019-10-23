This RAM-packed laptop offers 64GB of memory for just $949

Entry level laptops are usually associated with low amounts of memory; 4GB of RAM is pretty common these days, which is about what you get on a mainstream smartphone. A vendor on Newegg decided against it; DealKing retrofits laptops with absurd amounts of memory to make them faster, better devices altogether.

It managed to cram 64GB of memory in this HP 15-bs031WM laptop and sell it for $949, a price that includes free shipping. That’s the main USP of a laptop that’s otherwise decently configured - Intel Core i3-7100U, a 1TB HDD, 15.6-inch display, 802.11ac and Windows 10 Home.

Boost your computer performance

The upgraded system comes with a full one-year warranty and is new. Some will appreciate the fact that it has a dedicated numeric keypad and is a business laptop, meaning that it is likely to have fewer bloatware; It does include McAfee LiveSafe.

You cannot run Windows 10 in memory sadly but you can run software in memory for free. And from what we saw when we did it , storage performance can improve by an order of magnitude. Just don’t expect this to magically improve the gaming performance of the laptop, as it simply won’t happen.

If you feel confident enough to upgrade your laptop’s memory, you can purchase the 15-bs031wm with 4GB of RAM for $349 and grab a pair of 32GB DDR4 SODIMM for $277, saving you more than $300. The flipside though is that DealKing has tested the upgraded system and backed it with a one-year warranty.

