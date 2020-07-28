This 55-inch TV is probably the cheapest large format display in the world

55-inch Spectre U550CV-U TV - $249.99 (roughly £200)
Whether you plan to use it as a large format screen or a CCTV monitor, you'll find the Spectre U550CV-U hard to beat. Nothing rivals its whopping 55-inch viewable area at this price and, with four external video connectors, it will cater to most mainstream use cases.View Deal
Spectre is a popular US-based company that specializes in display solutions, primarily for the consumer market. Over more than 35 years in the business, it has carved out an enviable niche as a budget player with keen pricing.
The U550CV-U is the most affordable 55-inch TV we've seen to date, available for the modest price of $249.99 (roughly £200), but we think it would be best deployed in a business context.
For example, this ginormous set could make an excellent large format display or business monitor, and could also be used as part of digital signage solution.
- Check out our choice of the best 5K and 8K monitors available
- We've built a list of the best business computers out there
- Here's our shortlist of the best portable monitors on the market
The device supports 4K resolution, pushing more than eight million pixels, and can also play content via a USB port, which is essential if you want to loop content on a shop floor.
Four HDMI ports are available should you want to connect the display to a media player, laptop or thin client. There’s also a VESA mount, SPDIF audio output, headphone jack, traditional tuner and composite/component video.
As for the caveats, there's no Wi-Fi (or Ethernet connector), VGA or smart TV capabilities - something you'll have to add after the fact using Miracast or Chromecast
It also lacks advanced features - such as HDR or fast refresh rate - the color reproduction and image quality are likely to be sub-par, and its sound system is distinctly average.
- Here's our roundup of the best photo monitors for editing right now
Bear in mind
- Walmart does not ship outside the US, so international customers will have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.