Panasonic's new 4K Viera TV is coming to watch you watching it

'If you like to watch your TV, and I mean really watch it, you want the Viera'

Panasonic has just unleashed an army of shiny new TVs, revealing an extensive UK lineup for 2014 led by a 4K standout.

Panasonic's new 4K UHD Veira AX802, first revealed back at CES 2014, will be available in 50-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch models, packing 3840 x 2160 pixels.

We're promised a pretty powerful viewing experience, especially with THX 4K Display certification slapped on the box, and built-in Freetime.

And with twin HD tuners, the AX802 can receive two HD programmes simultaneously, allowing you to record one to an external USB hard drive so you can watch it later on that day. Maybe the day after. We're not telling you how to live your life.

The TV even comes with face recognition technology via the built-in camera, which will recognise you when you enter the room and display relevant information to your tastes, including show suggestions - even when the TV is turned off.

Trickle down

Supporting the 4K headliner is the Full HD AS802, which comes available in 47-inch, 55-inch and 60-inch variants.

There's no 4K to see here, and the resolution is stepped-down 1920 x 1080, but all the other top-level features of the AX are still here to to enjoy.

Panasonic's keeping quiet on price and release date for these new sets right now, but we expect we'll be seeing them on shelves very soon.