Not ready for 4K? 13,000 black and white TVs still in use in UK

TV manufacturers have tempted us with all manner of superlative Ultra HD, 3D and curved OLED offerings at this week's CES show, but for all of that tech wizardry, there are some folks in the UK unlikely to be impressed.

The TV Licensing authority has revealed that, even in amid the connected TV, high definition revolution, there are over 13,000 households that are still to even embrace colour and have black and white licenses.

The group said London, Manchester (where life often seems a bit grey anyway) and Birmingham lead the way for monochrome viewing.

The price of a black and white television license is just £49 per year, whereas those with a colour set have to pay-up £145.50, which may have a little something to do with it.

Remarkable

The figures come in contrast to those from Ofcom last month which put Brits at the forefront of the connected TV revolution.

TV Licensing spokesman Stephen Farmer commented: "It's remarkable that with the digital switchover complete, 41% of UK households owning HDTVs and Britons leading the world in accessing TV content over the internet, more than 13,000 households still watch their favourite programmes on a black-and-white telly."

What do you think? Are these folks paying for a monochrome TV license for real? Or are they swinging the lead and actually watching Sky 3D football on a Sunday afternoon?

Via BBC