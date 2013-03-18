Channel 4's biggest hits available to view offline

We've already told you that 4OD on Sky Go has brought the best of Channel 4's programmes to the VOD service, but we can also confirm that many of those series will be available to download to your device and watch when you are offline.

So if you have forked out the extra fiver for Sky Go Extra, you can now check out some of the big hitters from C4's back-catalogue even when you are lacking an internet connection.

If you love a dystopian glimpse of our future, Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror series is one of those on offer, as is Fresh Meat season one, Black Books and The Inbetweeners. Oh, and 8 out of 10 Cats. If that's your bag.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.