BT Sport to stay free for BT Broadband subscribers for a second season

BT Broadband subscribers will continue to receive free access to the BT Sport channels in standard definition during the 2014/2015 Premier League season.

The telecoms giant will once again will screen 38 Premier League games during its second year as a broadcaster as it seeks to turn up the heat on rival BSkyB.

BT Sport, which also has the rights to the FA Cup and top US sport, is now available in five million homes across the UK, either through free or paid subscriptions.

Three million of those get free or paid access from BT either through set-top boxes, while the other two million pay through Virgin Media, which has a wholesale agreement with BT.

No free access to CL

Those seeking the channels in HD will need to pay an extra £3 a month, but that won't be too much of a stretch for the millions receiving free access to some of the UK's top sporting action.

BT subscribers are now also able to access the service via the £30 Chromecast dongle at no extra cost.

While the second term of free access is great news for BT Broadband subscribers, the gravy train will come to an end at the end of next season.

BT's deal to televise Champions League football kicks in in 2015/2016 and the company has confirmed it will charge all customers to view that content.

