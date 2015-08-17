9 best TV apps for iOS and Android

Television is a fundamental component of most people's everyday lives. From tuning in to the latest Game of Thrones episode before your friends spoil it on Facebook to catching the championship match on pay-per-view (before your friends spoil that on Facebook, too) there can be more TV to watch than can fit on one screen. Thankfully, in this modern age, a second screen is never far from hand thanks to the myriad mobile devices we carry with us.

A quick trip to the App Store or Google Play Store and these applications can turn your phone or tablet into a tube companion, functioning as everything from a remote to a TV guide to a second television set altogether.

But with more companion apps out there than channels on a premium cable package, it's tough to sort out which apps are the equivalent of Emmy winners and which ones stink worse than an Adam Sandler movie. We've done the research (read: watched a lot of TV) and have narrowed it down to these nine apps that are just as vital to your entertainment experience as your remote.