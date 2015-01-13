Mainstream support for Windows 7 ends today

Windows 7 Professional is still being used extensively in businesses.

Hard to believe that Windows 7 is five years already (it was launched in October 2009) and sure enough, it has now reached the end of its mainstream support which means that they will only stick to security patches from now on. Exchange Server 2010 (Enterprise and Standard editions) are also in the same boat.

The operating system will reach the end of its extended support scheme in January 2020 although that is likely to go beyond that given the popularity of Windows 7 Pro.

Windows 8 (and Windows 8.1) will reach the end of its mainstream support in January 2018 and its extended support will stop in January 2023.

Windows 7 Professional is still very popular with businesses in general; the latest Netmarketshare report claims that more than half of all computers connected to the web run on it.

Which explains that while Microsoft stopped selling Windows 7 in a retail box 15 months ago, it has yet to state when it will stop pre-installing the Pro version on new computers.

Microsoft will reveal more details about its newest operating system, Windows 10, at an event next week.