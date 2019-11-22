Samsung Galaxy S11 leak paints promising picture of new design

The Samsung Galaxy S11 might look a bit different to the S10 Plus, above

We’ve heard plenty of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S11 and now we’re also getting a close look at the possible design, thanks to some detailed leaked renders.

Shared by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks (a leaker with a great track record), the renders show a phone with a single-lens punch-hole camera in the top center of the screen. It’s a placement that’s more like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 than the Samsung Galaxy S10, but it’s something that we’ve heard before.

The bezels above and below the screen appear slightly smaller than on the Galaxy S10 range, and the screen is also apparently slightly less curvy, while the display itself is said to be between 6.3 and 6.7 inches in size (likely depending on which model you opt for).

Moving to the back, you’ll note that there’s a large camera block which appears to house five lenses, along with a flash and what’s likely a laser autofocus. The source adds that one of the lenses should be a 3D Time-of-Flight one for judging depth, and based on earlier leaks we’re also expecting a 108MP lens.

[Exclusive] Samsung Galaxy S11 renders reveal advanced camera setup and repositioned hole-punchhttps://t.co/6aPu8FRPbVNovember 22, 2019

Cameras aside, there’s not much going on with the glass back, just the expected Samsung logo. The bottom edge of the Samsung Galaxy S11 meanwhile is shown as having a USB-C port and speakers, while the right edge houses the power and volume buttons.

Finally, the frame is said to be metal and the dimensions are apparently 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm (rising to 8.9mm at the camera bump).

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm, so the S11 could be longer but slightly narrower, which might mean rumors of a 20:9 aspect ratio are accurate, as that would likely lead to a narrower screen than the 19:9 Galaxy S10 Plus.

In all though, other than the position of the cameras the Samsung Galaxy S11 looks a lot like the S10 range if these images are accurate.

This isn’t the only Samsung Galaxy S11 news though, as MatrixLife claims to have “official” information on the Galaxy S11 range, saying that it will be announced on February 11 and hit stores at some point in March. Notably that’s at odds with an earlier rumor, which pointed to a February 18 announcement.

MatrixLife also says that there will be an S11 Plus and a Galaxy S11e alongside the main handset, that the two higher-end handsets will have a 120Hz refresh rate (as has been rumored), and that the Galaxy S10 Plus will have a 6.9-inch screen.

The site also points to an Exynos 990 chipset, 25W fast charging, a 108MP main camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 10x lossless zoom and a massive 100x hybrid zoom.

We would however take this leak with a serious side of salt, as while some of these details have been leaked before, the source has no real track record. Still, we’d expect to hear plenty more about the Samsung Galaxy S11 range in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll be sure to bring you all the key news.

A Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could land first

Via GSMArena